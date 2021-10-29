LCS, LEC 2021 offseason roster changes tracker

Stay up to date with all of this offseason's roster swaps.

With the League of Legends World Championship all but finished and the 2021-22 offseason about to get underway, the professional offseason is about to kick off in its entirety. As the year wraps up, countless teams across the globe will shift their rosters, while a strong number of professional players will find new homes.

On Nov. 15, many professional League contracts expire across the globe. Players signed through the 2021 season will be able to sign new deals with new teams or re-up their contracts with their existing orgs.

Still, many teams have been making moves ahead of that all-important Nov. 15 date. Several players have either re-signed or been released from their deals, while other figures in the scene are open to seeing their contracts get bought out as well.

Here are all the confirmed and reported moves that have happened so far.

League Championship Series (LCS)

Photo via Riot Games

Cloud9

Oct. 28: Team reportedly makes mid laner Perkz available for buyout

After purchasing a record-setting contract buyout from G2 Esports last offseason, Cloud9 is reportedly placing Perkz’s contract on the market once again. The six-year veteran could potentially explore options in the LCS or the region where he first gained fame, the LEC.

Immortals

Sept. 30: Dardoch out as assistant coach after one split, will look to resume playing career elsewhere

Dardoch, who briefly returned to Immortals as an assistant coach this summer, will be looking for opportunities as a player moving into the 2022 season. The 23-year-old LCS veteran was benched and subsequently released by Dignitas halfway through the 2021 season and has played for seven different LCS organizations throughout his career.

TSM

Oct. 28: Head coach Bjergsen departs after eight seasons

After spending the 2021 season as a head coach, TSM’s longtime franchise mid laner Bjergsen is moving on from the organization. TSM extended a “highly competitive” offer to Bjergsen to return to his post on Oct. 1, but the mid laner declined, seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Oct. 29: SwordArt departs after one season

TSM and veteran support SwordArt parted ways after just one season together. The eight-year League pro spent the majority of his career playing in the LMS and LPL.

Oct. 29: Huni, Spica confirmed to return in 2022

TSM owner Andy “Reginald” Dinh confirmed on Reddit that Huni and Spica will return to the team’s lineup in 2022.

League European Championship (LEC)

Photo via Riot Games

Astralis

Sept. 22: Releases MagiFeilx after one season

MagiFelix, a noted solo queue superstar who was picked up by Astralis midway through the 2021 season, was released by the team after just six months. Astralis will likely be looking to restructure its young core moving into 2022.

Oct. 18: Releases Jeskla after one season

Astralis continued to make early offseason removals when AD carry Jeskla was released by the organization on Oct. 18.

Fnatic

Sept. 2: Extends Hylissang’s contract through 2023 season

After qualifying for this year’s World Championship, Fnatic extended the contract of one of its franchise players, Hylissang, for two more years. Hylissang has played with Fnatic for four seasons and will be under contract with the organization until 2023.

Oct. 29: Bwipo to reportedly leave Fnatic after four seasons

After spending the latter half of the 2021 season as Fnatic’s jungler, Bwipo has reportedly decided not to renew his contract with the organization. Bwipo will most likely return to the top lane in 2022, a position he spent the first three years of his career playing.

G2 Esports

Sept. 2: Extends Caps’ contract through 2023 season

Early in the offseason, G2 extended the modern pillar of its starting lineup, Caps. The LEC All-Pro mid laner’s contract was originally set to expire after the 2022 season, but he and the organization came to a decision in September that will allow him to stay under the G2 banner through 2023.

Oct. 11: Places Rekkles, Grabbz, Wunder, Mikyx, and Nelson on trading block.

After missing the League World Championship for the first time in five years, G2 put the majority of its starting lineup, in addition to two coaches, up for sale on the buyout market. Each of the five members G2 put up for sale is signed through at least 2022 but will most likely be finding a new home before the 2021 offseason concludes.

SK Gaming

Sept. 9: Releases substitute jungler TynX

After a midseason role swap left TynX as SK Gaming’s odd man out, the jungler was forced to the bench. Early in the offseason, TynX was released from SK’s roster altogether.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.