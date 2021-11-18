Excel Esports completes LEC roster with Finn as starting top laner

Excel is the first European team to lock in its full lineup for 2022.

Excel Esports’ roster week has come to a close and LEC fans now know the team’s full League of Legends lineup heading into the 2022 Spring Split.

The organization announced former CLG top laner Finn as the last piece of the puzzle today. He’ll join the team with hopes of a better future after his time in North America.

Finn’s past year was turbulent. After being replaced by Rogue at the end of 2020, he crossed the pond to sign with CLG in the LCS. He joined veteran players like Broxah, Pobelter, WildTurtle, and Smoothie, and together, the roster looked decent on paper when compared to some of the younger, experimental lineups that other teams were rolling into the year with.

But the squad floundered right from the start of the season. Broxah had visa issues that prevented him from entering the country, and without his presence in the jungle, the team stumbled out of the gate and never managed to get on track.

Even when Broxah returned, the team couldn’t maintain enough consistency with their play and eventually ended at the bottom of the regular season standings in both the spring and summer. It also didn’t help that this might have been one of the most tumultuous seasons in CLG’s history, especially after the organization publicized a highly criticized video where former general manager Tafokints told the players that they were looking to change the roster due to a lack of success.

Meanwhile, Excel’s new roster consists of Finn, the jungle-support duo of Markoon and Advienne, veteran mid laner Nukeduck, and returning AD carry Patrik. The team looks promising on paper, with two rising upstarts playing alongside a handful of experienced names to help them grow.

You can catch the new-look Excel in action when the 2022 LEC Spring Split begins this coming January.

