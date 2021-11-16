Astralis acquires Kobbe as new starting ADC for 2022

Astralis has started to retool and prepare for the upcoming year after another disappointing League of Legends season by picking up veteran AD carry Kobbe, the organization announced today.

The 25-year-old is joining the team on a transfer from Misfits Gaming and has been one of the better marksmen in the region. Although he helped Misfits reach the 2021 LEC Summer Split playoffs, they failed to make a deep run and were eliminated by Fnatic in the lower bracket of the tournament. Now, Kobbe is looking for a fresh start on a new squad.

“After talking to Kasper Hvidt and the organization, I quickly felt confident that I would be a good fit as I share many of their values, especially with their unique focus on training, physical and mental health, and of course, performance,” Kobbe said. “This is something you don’t find in many places, and the fact that I get to live in Denmark and be a part of this set-up is very exciting.”

Astralis’ head coach Baltat “AOD” Alin-Ciprian praised Kobbe in an official statement, saying that he “fits [the team’s] culture,” which should help elevate the organization’s level as they look toward making playoffs for the first time.

This organization is familiar with the taste of success in many other esports titles, like CS:GO. But Astralis struggled in its first year in the LEC. The previous roster stumbled to a ninth-place finish this past spring, and the following season, they only increased their spot in the regular season standings by one.

You can catch Kobbe in action with Astralis when the 2022 LEC Spring Split begins on Jan. 14.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.