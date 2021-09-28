Hylissang renews contract with Fnatic for 2 more years

Fnatic support Hylissang has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the League of Legends team until the end of 2023, the organization announced today. This news comes right before Fnatic start their Worlds 2021 journey in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Hylissang joined Fnatic in December 2017, after almost four years on Unicorns of Love. With Fnatic, he’s won two EU LCS (now LEC) titles and made one Worlds finals appearance in 2018 against eventual champions Invictus Gaming.

He came. He saw. He conquered.



But there is more to be done. Here's to another 2 years, @FNCHylissang: https://t.co/RzETYH1jqJ pic.twitter.com/ONFQ3UNnVS — FNATIC (@FNATIC) September 28, 2021

“He’s one of those players that are able to do things that others just can’t,” Fnatic League director Javier “Dardo” Zafra said in the official press release.

“I’m excited to continue my journey with Fnatic,” the superstar support said. “We’ve done amazing things together and I can’t wait to see what we can do in the future with this team. I re-signed with Fnatic because I truly believe we will be the best team in the LEC.”

Fnatic came in fifth place in the 2021 LEC Spring Split regular season, Spring Split playoffs, and Summer Split regular season. But they made it to the finals in the Summer Split playoffs, falling 3-1 to MAD Lions.

Hylissang and crew will be back in action when the 2021 League World Championship kicks off on Oct. 5.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.