Report: MAD Lions acquires RKR, Humanoid buyout not finalized

A new mid laner steps up to the plate for the 2021 LEC Spring and Summer champions.

MAD Lions is set to acquire RKR as the team’s new mid laner in place of Humanoid, although Fnatic’s buyout of Humanoid has not yet been finalized, according to a report by Dot Esports’ Jacob Wolf.

Should Humanoid not find a new home as part of Fnatic, it seems he will be unable to return to MAD, who he helped the progress through the LEC and out of the group stage at Worlds.

Out of all of the LEC teams, MAD seems to be changing the least in the next RKR joins Armut, Elyoya, and Kaiser as veterans of the LEC championship squad, alongside Unforgiven who joins the team from SK Gaming Prime. RKR’s champion pool often rotates in regards to what is meta at the time, with particular focus on comfort in Twisted Fate, LeBlanc, and Sylas.

RKR has spent a few years competing on various teams throughout European circuits. His time as a part of Berlin International Gaming brought the team great success this year, including victories during both the Spring Playoffs and Summer Playoffs.

RKR’s debut on the LEC stage will take place when the 2022 LEC Spring Split begins on Jan. 14, while Humanoid’s immediate future remains uncertain.

