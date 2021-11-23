Hans sama officially joins Team Liquid

One of the best ADCs in Europe will make the flight stateside.

Another superstar piece to Team Liquid’s League of Legends puzzle will be arriving soon. The team has revealed the newest member to join the roster for the 2022 LCS Spring Split: former Rogue AD carry Hans sama.

The 22-year-old phenom has become one of the best marksmen in the West since he made his LEC debut in 2016 with Misfits Gaming. He elevated his game even further when he joined Rogue two years ago, helping the team become a top-three organization in Europe. “I have been with Rogue for the past two years, [and] it’s been an amazing time together,” Hans sama said on social media. “I’m grateful for the opportunity they have given me.”

After his exceptional performance at Worlds this year, we're excited to welcome @Hanssama to Team Liquid.



Bienvenue dans la #LCS! pic.twitter.com/AZfpC3Ap0y — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) November 23, 2021

This past summer, Hans sama had the fourth-highest KDA and the most dominant early game in the LEC, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Now, he’ll look to prove that he can crush the competition at the same level in a completely new region. Luckily, the rest of his teammates aren’t slouches, either.

He joins a Liquid roster that has some of the best players in the LCS, including MVP support CoreJJ. Hans sama will be joined from Europe by former Fnatic jungler Bwipo, who will be role swapping back to his original place in the top lane while making his first appearance in a new region as well.

This past year, Liquid tried to run an explosive new lineup with European star top laner Alphari as a centerpiece. But the team faced some behind-the-scenes problems that caused too many changes in both the lineup and the coaching staff, preventing them from reaching their true potential and holding Liquid back from winning any LCS championships in 2021.

LCS fans now eagerly await the confirmation of Liquid’s final player. This final addition is slated to be North American legend and former TSM mid laner Bjergsen, as reported by Dot Esports’ Jacob Wolf and Pablo Suárez. If this move is confirmed, the 25-year-old veteran will have left behind his legacy to create another with one of the league’s most iconic organizations.

