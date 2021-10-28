Bjergsen to depart TSM after 8 seasons

Bjergsen is leaving TSM following eight seasons with the team, the organization announced today. The Danish native who coached TSM during the 2021 League of Legends season will be testing the market as a free agent mid laner this offseason.

The decision comes after back-and-forth discussions between Bjergsen and TSM team management as the team attempted to retain its former franchise player, according to sources. Bjergsen’s next destination will officially be determined when players are allowed to sign new contracts with teams on the evening of Nov. 15 in the U.S. Bjergsen and TSM will need to come to an arrangement to sell off his ownership equity within the team, which he earned as part of a contract renegotiation at the end of 2019.

As a player, Bjergsen achieved numerous domestic accolades with four MVPs and six LCS championships, second all-time behind another North American great, former teammate Doublelift. The Danish mid laner also led TSM to win IEM Katowice over China’s Team WE in 2015.

A big void was left in the mid lane after Bjergsen’s departure from competing last year, which TSM aptly filled with PowerOfEvil. The organization surrounded him with two Worlds finalists in former Suning support SwordArt and top laner Huni from Evil Geniuses. The rest of the lineup was filled with former Echo Fox AD carry Lost and jungler Spica, who was the only remaining member from the TSM roster at the end of 2020.

With head coach Bjergsen at the helm, TSM finished in third place during the 2021 LCS Spring Split playoffs and fourth in the Summer Split playoffs, missing Worlds for the third time in the organization’s history.

Bjergsen’s next team is undecided. With interests from both North American and European teams, fans will have to wait to see who the former Danish superstar decides to play for. Before playing on TSM for nearly seven years, Bjergsen played on a number of European teams, most notably Copenhagen Wolves and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

