Astralis continues reconstruction of League division by releasing Jeskla

Astralis’ League of Legends division has parted ways with AD carry Jeskla, the organization announced today.

“Today Astralis and Jeskla part ways as the team’s ADC is allowed to explore other options,” the announcement reads. Jeskla was a part of Astralis’ LEC team for the past year. He joined the 2021 roster at the end of 2020 with WhiteKnight, Zanzarah, and promisq.

Today, we part ways with @jesklaa and have allowed him to explore options with other teams.



Jeskla has been an important part of our League of Legends team this season, and we thank him for his contribution to the team! Read more by clicking the link below. — Astralis watching #Worlds2021 (@AstralisLoL) October 18, 2021

The 2021 season in League wasn’t successful for Astralis, though. The team failed to qualify for the playoffs in either LEC split this year after they placed ninth and tied for seventh in the spring and summer, respectively.

Thus, the call for change isn’t surprising at all. And dropping Jeskla isn’t the first roster swap that Astralis has made this offseason. At the end of September, the organization also parted ways with mid laner MagiFelix.

This might not be the final lineup change for Astralis, either. “Astralis will announce full details for our 2022 season once everything is in place,” the announcement reads.

With Worlds 2021 taking place right now, it’s possible that the organization won’t be announcing any new players until the tournament is over. Most contracts in the League esports scene expire around Nov. 20, so that’s when the free agency window will officially begin.