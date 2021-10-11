G2 ‘looking to trade’ multiple pieces from League team, including Rekkles, Grabbz, Wunder, Mikyx, and Nelson

G2 will sport an almost entirely new look next season.

G2 Esports’ League of Legends roster will be undergoing a massive personnel overhaul ahead of the 2022 LEC season.

After a disappointing 2021 season, the team will be looking to trade top laner Wunder, support Mikyx, AD carry Rekkles, head coach Grabbz, and strategic coach Nelson, G2 owner Carlos Rodriguez announced in a video today.

Update on G2 LoL Roster pic.twitter.com/cjkkPxkmA1 — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) October 11, 2021

“These changes are very, very tough to make, and trust me when I say we’ve spent hours… upon hours of discussing internally with the players that stay within the organization,” Rodriguez said. “As a result of these discussions, we have decided to bench and look to trade Wunder, Mikyx, Rekkles, Grabbz, and Nelson, and look to also replace the rest of the support staff.”

Rodriguez claimed that “everything we have done since the inception of G2 and everything we are doing now is to win Worlds.”

Between 2018 and 2020, G2 reached at least the semifinals at Worlds, with Wunder and Grabbz playing significant roles on all three of the team’s deep World Championship runs. Mikyx has been with the team since 2019, while Rekkles and Nelson were signed to the organization earlier this year.

“It is in our best interest that they land somewhere nice where they can continue to succeed,” Rodriguez said. “We will not be blocking any trades. Simple as that.”

The only two G2 starters to remain on the team’s starting lineup heading into 2022 will be jungler Jankos and mid laner Caps. Jankos is signed to the team through the end of next season, while Caps’ contract with G2 is set to last through 2023. G2 has not announced any replacements for the departing players, but Rodriguez hinted at a “very exciting” rebuild for the team in today’s announcement.

G2 will return to the LEC stage when the 2022 season begins on Jan. 14.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.