Cloud9 officially parts ways with Perkz

After a roller coaster of a debut year in North America, superstar European mid laner Perkz has officially left Cloud9 for greener pastures in 2022, the organization announced today.

The 23-year-old made the move to the LCS after falling short of his World Championship dreams with G2 Esports in 2020, joining a star-studded roster with rookie sensation Fudge, MVP jungler Blaber, former G2 teammate Zven, and star NA resident support Vulcan. It was an acquisition that shook the Western League of Legends scene, especially among the top teams in NA.

The team had to deal with a few hiccups on the road to success in the 2021 LCS Spring Split. But after the season concluded, C9’s new-look lineup had yet another LCS championship in their cabinet. Perkz can also now say that he’s won a trophy in both Europe and North America, which is a feat that only one other person has accomplished before: Zven.

Perkz’s next biggest triumph for NA came at this year’s World Championship, where C9 took down both the LEC’s Rogue and the LPL’s FunPlus Phoenix to qualify for the event’s knockout stage. It was one of the most miraculous qualifications since many analysts called their group the Group of Death alongside teams like FPX and Korea’s DWG KIA. In the first round, however, the LCS third seed was unceremoniously swept by Korea’s Gen.G.

This year’s successes weren’t enough to keep Perkz in NA. As a result, there have been multiple reports saying that he’ll be making a return to Europe on Team Vitality. As one of the best players in Western League history comes home, watch for the rest of the LEC to start making moves in response heading into 2022.

