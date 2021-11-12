G2 officially parts ways with head League coach GrabbZ, analyst Duffman

Both coaches had been with the organization since the 2018 season.

G2 Esports is officially releasing its head League of Legends coach, Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann, as well as its head analyst, Christopher “Duffman” Duff, the team announced today.

GrabbZ joined G2 prior to the 2018 season, while Duffman signed onto the team several months later. Together, the pair helped lead G2 to four straight LEC titles across 2019 and 2020. Additionally, the team secured three consecutive World Championship berths between 2018 and 2020 under the leadership of GrabbZ and Duffman.

The team also captured international glory in 2019 under GrabbZ, with a first-place finish at that year’s Mid-Season Invitational, as well as a second-place finish at the World Championship later that year.

Earlier this year, G2 placed GrabbZ, as well as several coaches and players, on the trading block, making their contracts available for buyout moving into 2022. It’s unclear whether G2’s decision to publicly bid farewell to the two coaches on social media points in the direction of GrabbZ and Duffman receiving opportunities elsewhere.

The professional League free agency period is set to open on Nov. 15 at 6pm CT. Both GrabbZ and Duffman will be eligible to have their contracts altered and bought out by another organization once that period officially begins.

