G2 attempted to loan Rekkles at reduced price but were stopped by LEC rules, says CEO Carlos Rodriguez

G2 Esports owner Carlos Rodriguez has revealed that the organization made an attempt to loan out its star League of Legends player Rekkles but was stopped by a stipulation in the LEC’s rules.

G2 is finding trouble in the process since the team has discovered that “loaning a player is not possible within the rules today,” according to a post made by Rodriguez on his personal Twitter account earlier today.

“Team Managers, or affiliates thereof, shall not have an interest in more than one Professional Esports Team participating in a Professional Esports League,” according to Rule 2.1.1 of the 2021 LEC rulebook.

“Interests,” as defined by the LEC, include contractual relationships with other teams in which both organizations benefit. Loan agreements fall under this umbrella, according to Riot Games, and thus are prohibited by the LEC.

Rodriguez and G2 had plans to work on a loan agreement centered around Rekkles that included the player’s contract at “double-reduced price, with an option to buy after [one] year,” the G2 owner said on Twitter. But the team was presumably stopped from doing so by Rule 2.1.1. G2 went as far as requesting an amendment to the league’s rules surrounding loan agreements, according to Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez announced on Twitter that G2 would be placing several players and coaching staff members on the trading block, including Rekkles. Rodriguez has been relatively transparent in regard to the buyout process surrounding Rekkles this offseason. Earlier this month, the G2 owner revealed his asking price for the player on Twitter, saying that it’d take an organization 1.5 million euros to purchase the AD carry’s contract.

Right now, Rekkles is signed to G2 through the 2023 season. The 2021-22 professional League free agency period is set to begin on Nov. 15 at 6pm CT.

