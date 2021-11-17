Sources: Cloud9 to sign South Korean support Winsome, top laner Summit

Cloud9 is signing former Shadow Battlica support Kim “Winsome” Dong-keon, who will compete for the starting roster position this offseason, sources familiar with those plans told Dot Esports.

Winsome is the second of Cloud9’s free agent signings this offseason as it rebuilds its roster. He’ll compete for the spot against Cloud9 Academy support Jonah “Isles” Rosario whose season in the LCS Academy system earned him promotion looks from other teams this offseason.

The team is also adding former Liiv SANDBOX top laner Park “Summit” Woo-tae, as first reported by Travis Gafford and Upcomer and confirmed by Dot Esports. Summit and Winsome will join a team currently composed of jungler Blaber, as well as top laner Fudge, who signed a contract extension through the end of 2025 and is expected to role swap to mid lane. The team also has AD carry Zven under contract through the end of 2023—although his future on the team is uncertain.

The team’s new AD carry is still to be determined and the team could end up fielding Zven, but with Winsome’s signing, the team’s roster construction is flexible. Though he’s competed in the League Champions Korea Challenger league, Winsome was born in the United States and lived in the country as a child. Therefore, he counts as a North American resident under Riot’s interregional movement policy—and does not penalize the team with the loss of an import slot.

Cloud9’s one of multiple teams who are attempting to recruit former T1 Challengers AD carry Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol, according to sources. Berserker is one of the most anticipated amateur South Korean players among scouts, analysts, and fans—and along with Cloud9, he has suitors in China’s League Pro League, one source said.

The team is also attempting to recruit Nick “LS” De Cesare, sources said. He is currently a full-time streamer for T1 but has a long history of coaching professionally. He most recently coached Korea’s bbq Olivers, but also coached in the League Championship Series and Challenger Series with Gravity and Tempo Storm. A resident of South Korea, LS is plugged into the South Korean League of Legends community and its rising talent. Cloud9 head coach Mithy moved to 100 Thieves as an assistant coach on Monday, as reported by Dot Esports.

Cloud9 returned from the 2021 World Championship after a quarterfinal loss to Gen.G on Oct. 25—and it quickly began looking at roster alternatives for next season.

Mid laner Perkz decided prior to the Gen.G series that he desired to return home to Europe to be closer to his family, as reported by Dot Esports. He’ll now be going to Team Vitality. Cloud9 also reached a buyout agreement overnight Monday night to move support Vulcan to Evil Geniuses.