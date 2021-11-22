Evil Geniuses confirms addition of Inspired

The Pole will be EG's jungler for next season.

Inspired has been introduced as Evil Geniuses’ newest League of Legends player. The jungler is leaving Rogue after being a part of the organization for the past three years.

The Pole joined Rogue’s Academy team in the Polish regional league, Ultraliga, in December 2018. He made a name for himself as one of the most promising junglers in Europe by leading Rogue Esports Club to victory in the Ultraliga season one playoffs in March 2019.

Our Master Plan to domination is nearly complete with @Inspiredlol taking control of the Jungle.



We believe with his skill, determination, and hunger, he is the perfect player to take our roster to the Worlds stage.



Welcome to the team Kacper! 😈 pic.twitter.com/wVWfuZT4o4 — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) November 22, 2021

This led to Inspired’s promotion to Rogue’s main team, which he’s been representing since the 2019 LEC Summer Split. Inspired never succeeded in claiming the LEC trophy, but he came close a few times. Rogue finished top three for the past three splits and were a game away from the title in the 2021 Spring Split playoffs.

Rogue were known for having impressive regular seasons, finishing at the top of the standings in the 2020 and 2021 Summer Splits. Inspired was also named the MVP of the 2021 LEC Summer Split.

Farewell, @Inspiredlol 💙



From winning Ultraliga to taking home an #LEC MVP, you will ALWAYS remain part of our history and Rogue talent factory. Take good care of him @EvilGeniuses, he will teach NA about POLSKA GUROM 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/1lBzpXSKdc — Rogue (@Rogue) November 22, 2021

But after another disappointing Worlds run for Rogue and Inspired this year, Dot Esports’ Jacob Wolf reported earlier this month that the 19-year-old was being transferred to Evil Geniuses. Now, the move has been confirmed and the Pole is EG’s third signing after the free agency window opened last week.

EG, on the other hand, failed to qualify for Worlds 2021 after an admirable run in the LCS Summer Split. The North American team is looking to rebuild its squad to fight for the LCS trophy and a spot at the next World Championship.

“We believe with his skill, determination, and hunger, he is the perfect player to take our roster to the Worlds stage,” EG’s announcement reads.

Inspired is EG’s latest addition this offseason. The org has already signed support Vulcan and promoted mid laner jojopyun from its Academy roster.

