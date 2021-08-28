Inspired wins 2021 LEC Summer Split MVP award

The young jungler has been one of the best players in the world.

After another impressive season, Rogue’s star jungler Inspired has locked himself the 2021 LEC Summer Split MVP award. The 19-year-old League of Legends phenom now has his eyes set on the LEC Championship, as well as a trip to the World Championship later this year.

This past season, Inspired led all European junglers with a 5.3 KDA, with 57 kills and 130 assists, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He also had some of the best early game stats in his role, as shown by his team’s massive 2674 average gold difference at 15 minutes during this past split.

Although he isn’t leading in many categories in terms of numbers, Inspired has been the most important player for Rogue this summer. His ability to win early has helped the rest of the team elevate their play, which has propelled them to the playoffs once more as the top team in the league.

They did falter in their most recent playoff series against MAD Lions, but they still have one more chance to qualify for the LEC Summer Finals. Rogue, however, must get through a Fnatic squad that is running on all cylinders after taking down G2 Esports in an elimination series for the first time in many seasons. This will be a great test for this young squad as they try to make a run for their first European trophy.

Last year, Inspired and the rest of Rogue were able to qualify for Worlds, but the team only picked up one victory and were eliminated in the group stage in China. They were young and inexperienced, but with a veteran top laner like Odoamne and a whole year of play under their belt, they should perform better when the tournament begins.

