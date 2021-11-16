Evil Geniuses promotes mid laner Jojopyun to LCS roster

Evil Geniuses have promoted Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun has from its Academy League roster, the team announced today. Jojopyun’s promotion coincides with Jiizuke’s departure from EG.

Though Evil Geniuses Academy has long struggled in the NA Academy scene, Jojopyun helped the team qualify for the 2021 Academy Summer Playoffs. He’s known for constantly adjusting his playstyle to work directly with the champions that his teammates choose, such as opting for more supportive mid lane picks like Lulu when necessary.

Forged from the depths of Evil, delivered to the mid lane for battle.



We can't wait to dominate the #LCS with you, @jojopyunlol. pic.twitter.com/XSI5LD44Bm — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) November 16, 2021

Jojopyun’s rookie year will begin with the 2022 LCS Spring Split, where he’ll have to fight decorated LCS mid laners such as Abbedagge, Pobelter, and maybe even Bjergsen. Jojopyun is reportedly going to play alongside Rogue’s former jungler Inspired, who would also be making his debut in LCS.

EG ended this year’s LCS run in third place, showcasing the best year that the organization has had since its debut in the NA professional scene. EG still struggled to keep up this pace in the LCS Championship, where they fell to fifth place behind teams they had bested on numerous occasions throughout the year.

Fans can look forward to the LCS returning with the 2022 Spring Split early next year, though a start date has yet to be confirmed.

