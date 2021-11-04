MAD Lions extends contracts of LEC coaching staff

MAD Lions has renewed the contracts of its entire LEC coaching staff through 2023, except for assistant coach Christophe “Kaas” van Oudheusden, who only signed a one-year deal, the organization announced today.

With this move, MAD Lions ensures that it’s holding onto the majority of its successful coaching staff, who helped the org’s League of Legends team dominate the top European competition this year. Head coach James “Mac” MacCormack, assistant coach Pad, and analyst Aagie are the staff members who extended their commitments with MAD Lions for two more years.

MAD Lions surprised almost every European League fan in 2021 with a dominant performance. They won both the 2021 Spring and Summer Split playoffs without dropping a single best-of-five series throughout the entire LEC season.

“I am delighted to continue with MAD Lions along with the entire coaching staff,” Mac said. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked with the entire organization, from players, support staff, management – I am immensely grateful for the path we have travelled together over the last two years. Looking forward, we will strive to make our fans and our community proud by continuing to grow and prosper within the LEC, and in doing so, providing unforgettable experiences and moments that have become synonymous with MAD Lions.”

Following their domestic success in the LEC, MAD Lions qualified for the 2021 World Championship, where they made it to the quarterfinals and were eliminated by the defending champions, DWG KIA.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.