Sources: Former T1 Challengers AD carry Berserker to join Cloud9

Cloud9 is signing former T1 Challengers AD carry Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol as the team’s new starting bot laner, sources familiar with that decision told Dot Esports.

A rising star among the Korean secondary league, Berserker made his decision earlier today—choosing Cloud9 over other Chinese League Pro League suitors. He’ll replace current Cloud9 ADC Zven, who’s competed with the team over the past two seasons.

Berserker joins a retooled Cloud9 roster, who despite the significant availability of veteran players on the market, has decided to take risks with young international talent.

The team will field former Liiv SANDBOX top laner Park “Summit” Woo-tae alongside jungler Blaber and top laner Fudge, who will role swap to the mid lane instead, according to sources. Cloud9 is also signing former Shadow Battlica support Kim “Winsome” Dong-keon, as reported by Dot Esports. Despite his South Korean ethnicity and time competing in LCK Challengers, Winsome is an American citizen by birth and lived in the U.S. as a child. That will allow Cloud9 to possibly play three Korean speakers on the Rift next season.

Winsome is expected to compete with Cloud9 Academy support Jonah “Isles” Rosario for the starting job. But with Berserker’s signing, it’s more likely Winsome will start. The future of Cloud9 ADC Zven, who’s under contract through the end of 2023, is undetermined. Many of the LCS teams have their ADCs lined up for 2022.

The support staff for Cloud9 is still in flux. Positional and strategic coach Max Waldo is expected to have a bigger role in 2022, but the team is also attempting to recruit Nick “LS” De Cesare, sources said. The team’s 2021 head coach Mithy is joining 100 Thieves as an assistant coach, as reported by Dot Esports.

Cloud9’s 2021 season ended with a World Championship quarterfinal loss to Gen.G and the subsequent departure of its star mid laner Perkz.

