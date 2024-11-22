Which LoL champion says ‘The balance of power must be preserved’?

Another day, another LoLdle—and my streak continues. Read on for the Nov. 22 LoLdle quote answer.

Who says “The balance of power must be preserved” in LoL?

Who else? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 22 is “The balance of power must be preserved.” The League champion who says this voice line is Kassadin. You know, that big, scary, purple guy with the futuristic gas mask. Nightmare material.

Boom! I got this on my first try, but not because I know Kassadin’s lore or because I deciphered the quote somehow. I rarely even play Kassadin, but I distinctly remember him saying this quote. I even read the quote in his voice. The more you play League of Legends, the easier it is to guess LoLdle quotes like this.

I’ve always hated Kassadin. I don’t mind playing him once in a while, but he always seems to feed when he’s on my team and carry when he’s on the opposing team. He’s the sort of champ who either falls flat after an underwhelming laning phase or snowballs and completely dominates. His ultimate is scary.

According to stats site U.GG, he’s in the middle of the pack in Patch 14.23. He has a 49 percent win rate, making him a B-tier mid lane. Despite having an under 50 percent win rate, he’s still in a respectable position, so don’t let this sway you from playing him.

Tomorrow’s LoLdle quote awaits. Make sure to return to Dot Esports if you need a helping hand.

