Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
mordekaiser splash art in league of legends
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘The balance of power must be preserved’?

Struggling? He's the answer to the Nov. 22 LoLdle quote.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 05:37 am

Another day, another LoLdle—and my streak continues. Read on for the Nov. 22 LoLdle quote answer.

Recommended Videos

Who says “The balance of power must be preserved” in LoL?

one shot kassadin green image loldle
Who else? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 22 is “The balance of power must be preserved.” The League champion who says this voice line is Kassadin. You know, that big, scary, purple guy with the futuristic gas mask. Nightmare material.

Boom! I got this on my first try, but not because I know Kassadin’s lore or because I deciphered the quote somehow. I rarely even play Kassadin, but I distinctly remember him saying this quote. I even read the quote in his voice. The more you play League of Legends, the easier it is to guess LoLdle quotes like this.

I’ve always hated Kassadin. I don’t mind playing him once in a while, but he always seems to feed when he’s on my team and carry when he’s on the opposing team. He’s the sort of champ who either falls flat after an underwhelming laning phase or snowballs and completely dominates. His ultimate is scary.

According to stats site U.GG, he’s in the middle of the pack in Patch 14.23. He has a 49 percent win rate, making him a B-tier mid lane. Despite having an under 50 percent win rate, he’s still in a respectable position, so don’t let this sway you from playing him.

Tomorrow’s LoLdle quote awaits. Make sure to return to Dot Esports if you need a helping hand.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
Senior editor at Dot Esports. Jerome has been in and around the gaming industry for the last eight years, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
twitter