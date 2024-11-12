LoL Patch early 14.23 patch notes | All changes in League Patch 14.23

While League of Legends Patch 14.22 introduced Ambessa and a number of balance changes, even more tweaks to champs will be coming with the release of Patch 14.23.
The update is still a few days away, but most changes are available early, thanks to Riot Games. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead gameplay designer for League, regularly notifies players about the upcoming patches days before they go live, and the case is no different with Patch 14.23.
When will LoL Patch 14.23 go live?
As usual, Patch 14.23 will launch two weeks after the previous changes to the League. This means the update will land on the Summoner’s Rift on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Riot never outlines the exact hours when the patch will go live, but based on the previous entries, we can expect 14.23 to drop as follows.
- 3pm CT (NA)
- 5am GMT (EU West)
- 3am CET (EU North East)
- 8am KR (Korea)
What’s in LoL Patch 14.23?
Riot is making a handful of changes to champions, items, and systems in Patch 14.23. Ambessa will receive minor tweaks to her Q so Riot can further evaluate her current position and strengths on the Rift.
The developer is also aiming to nerf Aurora’s prowess when in the hands of skilled players while making changes to the Bounties and a few items like Youmuu’s Ghostblade and Yun Tal Wildarrows. More specifically, the latter will see buffs, while The Collector will take a hit with the nerf hammer to balance these two slightly better.
Unfortunately, we haven’t received many details about the League Patch 14.23 changes. However, these should be made available by Phroxzon no later than Wednesday, Nov. 13. Once we know more, we’ll let you know, so stay tuned.
Champion changes
Ambessa
Aurora
Caitlyn
Jinx
Kha’Zix
Kog’Maw
Master Yi
Miss Fortune
Rammus
Rell
Rengar
Shyvana
Skarner
Smolder
Tahm Kench
Teemo
Zac
Items
Yun Tal Wildarrows
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
The Collector
As we said, more information about the update is expected on Wednesday, Nov. 13, so return to this article soon.
Published: Nov 12, 2024 06:38 am