Chosen of the Wolf Ambessa slaying enemies.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

LoL Patch early 14.23 patch notes | All changes in League Patch 14.23

More changes are coming to LoL in Patch 14.23. Read all about them here.
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 06:38 am

While League of Legends Patch 14.22 introduced Ambessa and a number of balance changes, even more tweaks to champs will be coming with the release of Patch 14.23.

The update is still a few days away, but most changes are available early, thanks to Riot Games. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead gameplay designer for League, regularly notifies players about the upcoming patches days before they go live, and the case is no different with Patch 14.23.

When will LoL Patch 14.23 go live?

As usual, Patch 14.23 will launch two weeks after the previous changes to the League. This means the update will land on the Summoner’s Rift on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Riot never outlines the exact hours when the patch will go live, but based on the previous entries, we can expect 14.23 to drop as follows.

  • 3pm CT (NA)
  • 5am GMT (EU West)
  • 3am CET (EU North East)
  • 8am KR (Korea)

What’s in LoL Patch 14.23?

Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench league of legends
Tahm Kench is one of the champs targeted with nerfs in Patch 14.23. Image via Riot Games

Riot is making a handful of changes to champions, items, and systems in Patch 14.23. Ambessa will receive minor tweaks to her Q so Riot can further evaluate her current position and strengths on the Rift.

The developer is also aiming to nerf Aurora’s prowess when in the hands of skilled players while making changes to the Bounties and a few items like Youmuu’s Ghostblade and Yun Tal Wildarrows. More specifically, the latter will see buffs, while The Collector will take a hit with the nerf hammer to balance these two slightly better.

Unfortunately, we haven’t received many details about the League Patch 14.23 changes. However, these should be made available by Phroxzon no later than Wednesday, Nov. 13. Once we know more, we’ll let you know, so stay tuned.

Champion changes

Ambessa

Awaiting further details…

Aurora

Awaiting further details…

Caitlyn

Awaiting further details…

Jinx

Awaiting further details…

Kha’Zix

Awaiting further details…

Kog’Maw

Awaiting further details…

Master Yi

Awaiting further details…

Miss Fortune

Awaiting further details…

Rammus

Awaiting further details…

Rell

Awaiting further details…

Rengar

Awaiting further details…

Shyvana

Awaiting further details…

Skarner

Awaiting further details…

Smolder

Awaiting further details…

Tahm Kench

Awaiting further details…

Teemo

Awaiting further details…

Zac

Awaiting further details…

Items

Yun Tal Wildarrows

Awaiting further details…

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Awaiting further details…

The Collector

Awaiting further details…

As we said, more information about the update is expected on Wednesday, Nov. 13, so return to this article soon.

