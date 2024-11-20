Which LoL champion says ‘What is that taste?’

Who’s hungry? I’m starving. The League of Legends champion who says today’s LoLdle quote knows a thing or two about eating. Here’s the answer to the Nov. 20 quote.

Recommended Videos

Who says “What is that taste?” in LoL?

Starving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 20 is “What is that taste?” The League champion who says this voice line is Tahm Kench. You know, that huge, hungry catfish guy.

This was between Tahm Kench and Cho’Gath for me. I knew it was one of the two. Both chow down on their enemies (and teammates in the case of Mr. Kench). Tahm Kench pretty much revolves around eating, though. He slaps his enemies with his tongue and devours anyone he pleases. He’s a food connoisseur—he just happens to like the taste of champions. The hungry boy just can’t get enough.

Tahm Kench is a historically powerful champion in solo queue and ranked play, and that remains the case in the current meta. According to stats site U.GG, the hungry catfish had a 52 percent win rate in Patch 14.22, and it won’t surprise me if his prowess in the bottom lane continues in Patch 14.23. He’s a defensive-minded champion, but he can play aggressively, making him a great pick for climbing the ranks. I often avoid playing support, but I always appreciate it when my teammates pick Tahm Kench to lend a helping hand (or tongue).

I already can’t wait for tomorrow’s LoLdle. Stay tuned for more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy