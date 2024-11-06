LoL Patch 14.22 patch notes | All changes in League Patch 14.22

Like the previous update, Patch 14.22 for League of Legends significantly shakes up the meta, especially thanks to release of Ambessa Medarda, the newest champion.

Recommended Videos

Those who watched Arcane season one should be familiar with the character, though, she’s not the only show-related feature added to League in this patch. This shouldn’t be surprising, given the second and last season of Arcane starts releasing on Nov. 9.

Here’s everything coming to League in Patch 14.22.

When will LoL Patch 14.22 go live?

Riot confirmed that Patch 14.22 for League will release on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The developer never specifies the exact timeline on when it will go live, but judging by previous updates’ launches, we can expect Patch 14.22 to roll in specific hours below.

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

What’s in LoL Patch 14.22?

Ambessa arrives on the Rift

Ambessa is here. Image via Riot Games

The major feature of Patch 14.22 is the addition of the newest Arcane-inspired champion, Ambessa. In the show and Runeterra’s lore, she’s the mother of Mel Medarda, councilmember of Piltover and romantic interest of Jayce in Arcane. Contrary to her politician daughter, though, Ambessa is a strong, aggressive character, ready to fight any threat that emerges on the horizon. Her mobile and violent kit in League embraces that personality, and we expect her to remain in the spotlight for weeks to come.

New Arcane-inspired ARAM map is also introduced

ARAM also meets Arcane on a new map called Bridge of Progress. The latest battleground features two cities fans of the show are familiar with—Piltover and Zaun. Unlike the Howling Abyss, Bridge of Progress takes players into a fight in the middle of the day. However, despite the daylight shining bright, the teamfights that take place on the bridge are bound to be gritty and ruthless.

Dozens of changes to champions and items

Warwick receives the biggest tweaks. Image via Riot Games

Ambessa naturally steals the show when it comes to champion changes in Patch 14.22, but Riot made sure a fair share of other characters were also tweaked. In fact, 26 of them are seeing updates to either their abilities or main stats, but these changes are mostly minor ones. The only exception is Warwick, who receives a major overhaul of his kit, teasing League and Arcane fans for his all-but-confirmed debut on the show.

Chosen of the Wolf skins make their way to the game

Ambessa is Chosen of the Wolf, literally. Image via Riot Games

Last, but not least, it’s worth highlighting the new skins that are added to League with Patch 14.22. The newest update introduces a fresh skin line called Chosen of the Wolf. Due to her release, it obviously includes a skin for Ambessa (who also has a book written around her titled Chosen of the Wolf), since new champions always go live with one additional look. But Patch 14.22 also gives bloodstained skins to Kindred, Katarina, Pantheon, and Swain, with the latter even getting a Prestige version.

LoL Patch 14.22 patch notes

Champions

Passive – Drakehound’s Step

When Ambessa is casting an ability, issuing a move or attack order will cause her to dash in that direction after the ability finishes.

Each cast initiation grand her a charge for four seconds (max: three). While Ambessa has a charge, she gains 100 attack range and 50 percent attack speed. Attacks consume a charge to deal [hysical damage and restore 40 energy.

Q – Cunning Sweep/Sundering Slam

Cunning Sweep: Ambessa sweeps her blades forward, dealing 2.2 percent max health physical damage to enemies at the edge of the strike. All other enemies take 30 percent damage. Striking an enemy readies a Sundering Slam.

Ambessa sweeps her blades forward, dealing 2.2 percent max health physical damage to enemies at the edge of the strike. All other enemies take 30 percent damage. Striking an enemy readies a Sundering Slam. Sundering Slam: Ambessa slams her blades down, dealing 2.3 percent max health physical damage against the first enemy hit. All other enemies take 50 percent damage.

W – Repudiation

Ambessa gains Shield for 1.5 seconds and braces herself for 0.5 seconds. She then slams the ground, dealing physical damage to nearby enemies, which increases physical damage if she braced herself from damage from an Enemy Champion, large monster, or structure.

E – Lacerate

Ambessa whips her chains around, dealing 44 physical damage and slowing enemies by 99 percent, decaying over one second. Initiating Drakehound’s Step from this Ability will trigger an additional strike.

R (Ultimate) – Public Execution

Passive: Ambessa gains 10 percent armor penetration, and her abilities heal her for 10 percent of the damage she dealt.

Ambessa gains 10 percent armor penetration, and her abilities heal her for 10 percent of the damage she dealt. Active: Ambessa becomes Unstoppable and blinks to the farthest enemy champion in a line, suppressing the target for 0.75 seconds and then slamming them into the ground, dealing physical damage and stunning them for 0.4 seconds.

Aatrox

R total attack damage decreased from 20-45 percent to 20-40 percent.

Anivia

Armor growth decreased from 4.9 to 4.5.

E damage decreased from 50-150 (+60 percent AP) to 50-150 (+55 percent AP).

Blitzcrank

E damage increased from 180 percent total AD (+25 percent AP) to 200 percent total AD (+25 percent AP).

Briar

Base health increased from 590 to 625.

Corki

Attack damage growth decreased from 2.5 to two.

Mana growth decreased from 54 to 40.

Fizz

Q damage increased from 10-70 (+45 percent AP) to 10-70 (+55 percent AP).

W active damage increased from 50-130 (+40 percent AP) to 50-130 (+45 percent AP).

Illaoi

Attack damage decreased from 68 to 65.

Mana growth decreased from 60 to 50.

Irelia

Passive stacks now refresh upon attacking structures.

Damage now applies to structures at 50 percent effectiveness.

Jax

R cooldown increased from 100-80 seconds to 110-90 seconds.

R damage decreased from 150-350 (+100 percent AP) to 100-250 (+100 percent AP).

Katarina

E cooldown decreased from 14-8 seconds to 12-8 seconds.

R cooldown decreased from 90-45 seconds to 75-45 seconds.

Kayle

Passive attack speed per stack increased from six percent (+0.5 percent per 100 AP) to six percent (+one percent per 100 AP).

Passive maximum attack speed increased from 30 percent (+2.5 percent per 100 AP) to 30 percent (+five percent per 100 AP).

K’Sante

Q damage decreased from 80-200 (+40 percent bonus resistances) to 70-190 (+40 percent bonus resistances).

E dash speed increased from 950 + movement speed to 1250 + movement speed.

Lillia

Armor growth decreased from 5.2 to 4.5.

Passive heal over time decreased from 39-54 based on level (+15 percent AP) to 39 (+15 percent AP).

Maokai

Movement speed increased from 330 to 335.

Base health increased from 635 to 665.

E Sapling movement speed reworked from 400-460 based on boots to linear scaling 400-460.

Mordekaiser

E damage decreased from 70-130 (+60 percent AP) to 60-120 (+40 percent AP).

Poppy

Base attack damage decreased from 64 to 60.

Base attack speed increased from 0.625 to 0.658.

Rumble

Base health increased from 625 to 655.

Seraphine

Q damage decreased from 60-160 (+60 percent AP) to 60-160 (+50 percent AP).

Shen

Passive cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 11 seconds.

Passive cooldown refund increased from 4-7.5 seconds to 4-8 seconds.

R shield decreased from 130-450 (+16 percent bonus HP) to 120-320 (+15 percent bonus HP).

R maximum shield decreased from 208-720 (+25.6 percent bonus HP) to 192-512 (+24 percent bonus HP).

Swain

Base magic resistance increased from 30 to 31.

Base magic resistance growth increased from 1.3 to 1.55.

Q damage increased from 60-160 (+45 percent AP) to 60-180 (+45 percent AP).

Q maximum damage increased from 120-320 (+90 percent AP) to 120-360 (+90 percent AP).

E cooldown reduced from 14-10 seconds to 12-10 seconds.

R heal per seconds increased from 15-45 (+five percent AP + 1.25 bonus HP) to 15-45 (+five percent AP + 1.5 bonus HP).

Sylas

Health growth decreased from 129 to 122.

Syndra

W damage decreased from 70-230 (+70 percent AP) to 70-210 (+65 percent AP).

Udyr

R damage decreased from 80-440 (+140 percent AP) to 80-360 (+140 percent AP).

R empowered damage increased from 8-16 percent maximum HP to 8-14 percent maximum HP.

R monster cap decreased from 60 (+400 percent AP + 800 percent bonus AD) to 80-400 level scaling.

Varus

W on-hit damage increased from 5-25 to 8-28.

Vayne

R bonus attack damage increased from 25-55 to 35-65.

Vel’Koz

E cooldown decreased from 16-12 seconds to 14-12 seconds.

R cooldown decreased from 120-80 seconds to 100-80 seconds.

Vi

Passive shield increased from 12 percent maximum HP to 14 percent maximum HP.

Warwick

Model size increased by 15 percent.

W mana cost decreased from 70 to 55.

W cooldown decreased from 100-40 seconds to 80-40 seconds.

W passive attack speed is now also triggered by spells when used to damage enemies under 50 percent health. The attack speed granted by attacks and spells now linger between attacks.

Bonuses from W passive changed from 250 percent increase on enemies under 20 percent health to 200 percent increase on enemies under 25 percent health.

W cooldown reduction changed from ticking twice as fast while no one is hunted to refunding 30 percent if no one is found by the active.

W no longer locked out of casting while in champion combat.

E auto attack lockout after casting E2 decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds.

R hit radius increased from 100 to 150.

R now only latches onto champions in front of Warwick.

Wukong

Base mana increased from 300 to 330.

W cooldown decreased from 22-14 seconds to 18-14 seconds.

Items and Summoner’s Spells

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Recipe changed from Serrated Dirk + Rectrix + Pickaxe + 150 gold to Serrated Dirk + Rectrix + Long Sword + 675 gold.

Attack damage decreased from 60 to 55.

Movement speed increased from zero to four percent.

Opportunity

Recipe changed from Serrated Dirk + Rectrix + 925 gold to Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + Long Sword + 475 gold.

Attack damage increased from 50 to 55.

Movement speed decreased from four percent to zero.

Preparation lethality increased from 10-6 to 11-7.

Statikk Shiv

Total gold cost decreased from 2,900 to 2,700.

Attack damage decreased from 50 to 45.

Attack speed decreased from 40 percent to 30 percent.

Electrospark reworked, now makes your first three attacks within eight seconds fire chain lightning on-hit, hitting up to five targets (including the attack target) for 60 magic damage, increased to 85 for minions and monsters. Cooldown changed to 25-10 seconds on level 7-12.

Scoring a takedown on Electrospark resets the cooldown on it.

Yun Tal Wildarrows

Total gold cost increased from 2,950 to 3,000.

Recipe changed from Pickaxe + Noonquiver + 775 gold to B.F. Sword + Scout’s Slingshot + Long Sword + 750 gold.

Attack damage decreased from 60 to 50.

Critical strike removed. Instead, the item adds 25 percent attack speed.

Serrated Edge removed.

New passive, Practice Makes Lethal. On attack, permanently gain 0.2 percent critical chance up to 25 percent.

New passive, Flurry. On attacking an enemy champion, gain 30 percent attack speed for four seconds. It has 40 seconds cooldown, reduced by one second on hit, by two seconds on a critical strike.

Barrier

Shield decreased from 120-480 to 100-460.

Smite

Epic monster targeting forgiveness decreased from 300 to 125.

Systems

Bounty tracking

Bounties now show on the scoreboard after 100 gold instead of 150 gold

Bounties don’t show up on the scoreboard as often as they should. Riot is fixing that.

Side lane minions

Side lane minions’ movement speed bonus now decays from 120 to zero for the first 14 minutes of a game.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where if Neeko tried to clone a freshly respawned Yasuo it would crash the game.

Fixed an issue that caused Titanic Hydra to consume Hail of Blades.

Fixed an issue where Naafiri’s Q would deal no damage if she died before the Q landed.

Fixed an issue where Kassadin’s Q interrupt would be inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where Warwick’s R hitbox would extend behind him.

Fixed an issue where killing a Void Grub would grant a Legend:Haste stack.

Fixed an issue where projectiles like tower shots would sometimes follow and still hit Ekko after using R and leaving range.

Fixed an issue where Ekko’s Q would sometimes not apply its slow.

Fixed an issue where one of Rengar’s recommended Runes was missing a secondary.

Fixed an issue where Zoe would become desync’d after using Flash.

Fixed an issue where Ekko would sometimes not consume HoB on his E.

Fixed an issue where if the Rift Herald was deployed inside Mordekaiser’s R it would cause the Rift Herald to be invisible.

Fixed an issue that prevented Zoe from gaining move speed from Shurelya’s Battlesong through her W.

Fixed an issue that caused Akshan’s empowered E shots to not follow the same logic as regular E shots.

Fixed an issue where all of Udyr’s abilities could trigger Experimental Hexplate and Zeke’s.

Sometimes a random white line would appear on Summoner’s Rif, it was fixed.

Fixed an issue that prevented Zoe from being able to receive the Unleashed Teleport spell for her W.

Skins

Chosen of the Wolf Ambessa

Chosen of the Wolf Swain

Prestige Chosen of the Wolf Swain

Chosen of the Wolf Kindred

Chosen of the Wolf Katarina

Chosen of the Wolf Pantheon

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy