Arcane season 2 countdown: Exact start time and date

The second season of Riot Games’ League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, is upon us. Aiming for an early November release, the series’ second iteration will launch tomorrow. Here’s how long you have to wait.

Recommended Videos

Jinx picks up a new mantle as a revolutionary leader in Arcane season two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arcane season two will follow the same release structure as the first season, with the first of the three Acts slated to launch on Nov. 9. Act Two aims for a Nov. 16 launch, and the final Act of the season will drop on Nov. 23. The countdown below is set to Nov. 9 at 12am CT and will be updated once Netflix provides us with the precise launch times.

Arcane Season 2 release date countdown

Where to watch Arcane season 2

Have Netflix? No problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the first season, Arcane season two is being produced by Riot in partnership with Netflix, meaning the show will be available to all subscribers of the service as soon as it drops. Netflix hasn’t had the habit of releasing its shows on competing platforms like MAX and others, so don’t hold your breath if you have a subscription to one of those.

Keep in mind that, unlike most other Netflix shows, the second season of Arcane will not publish all of its episodes on the same date. The first season was released in three waves, or Acts, containing three episodes each, and season two is set to follow the same release structure.

The three Acts will be released periodically over three weeks, so you’ll still have plenty to binge each week.

What is Arcane season 2 about?

The second season of Arcane might feature a lot more action. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, we don’t have too much information regarding the plot of Arcane’s second season. From the looks of it, we’ll be watching a massive conflict go down between Piltover and Zaun, with Jinx rising up to a new role as the leader of a revolution following her bombastic closure of the first season.

Both recognizable characters and new ones appear in the latest trailers published by Netflix, all eager for a total showdown. Caitlyn and Vi are armed with their infamous and iconic weapons, Ambessa Medarda is preparing for total war, and armies of Runeterra clash among smoke, blood, and explosions. If the trailers are anything to go by, we should be in for an explosive, action-packed season.

Will there be an Arcane season 3?

Arcane season two ends this November. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve grown fond of the series, I hate to break it to you, but Arcane will end with its second season. Netflix confirmed this itself, and while we don’t know if the company plans to take the IP further, it’s certain that this iteration of Arcane won’t continue past season two. Riot is seeking to expand its League of Legends universe, though it’s halted some projects following layoffs at the company, which might have slowed things down. Many people likely hope it will decide to pump out another Runeterra adventure for fans to enjoy in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy