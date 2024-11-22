Faker wins yet another award to add to his trophy cabinet

Another trophy has been added to the already stacked cabinet of Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok. The arguably greatest player of all time has been awarded PC Player of the Year for the second year in a row at the Esports Awards.

Recommended Videos

The recently crowned world champion was voted ahead of the likes of Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, CS2 star Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov, and fellow mid lane rival Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon. T1 CEO Joe Marsh was in attendance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to accept the award on Faker’s behalf, where the executive cited the adversity Faker has had to overcome this year. In 2023, Faker was forced to sit on the sidelines at one point during the 2023 LCK Summer Split due to injury. As a team, T1 then had well-publicized struggles in the LCK in 2024, and at one point cameras even caught Faker headbutting a wall after a loss, sparking concern. Marsh wrapped up the speech by presenting a video message from Faker himself. The five-time world champion thanked everyone for their continued support of him during his decade-long career and insisted on continuing to work hard.

The winner of the Esports PC Player of the Year award is…@faker



Congratulations! 🏆#EsportsAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/gKRv5lsrrp — Esports Awards presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) November 22, 2024

It’s been a historic year for Faker and the T1 organization, who for the second time in their history have won back-to-back League of Legends world championships. Faker showed excellence in his quest to help his team win a fifth title and their second in three years. And while the season had a lot of bumps in the road both physically and mentally, in the end, Faker and T1 prevailed to hoist the championship.

Faker bested some of the biggest esports players in the world to this award with TenZ, m0nesy, and Chovy also excelling in their respective fields, and Chovy in particular pushing Faker in 2024.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy