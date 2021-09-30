Dardoch reportedly looking to make return to pro play in 2022, aims to compete in LEC or ERL

After his unceremonious departure from Dignitas in June, the future for North American jungler Dardoch seemed uncertain. The 23-year-old had been considered a prodigy in the past but has fallen from grace following multiple disappointing season finishes. Now, he’s looking for a revival of his League of Legends career by aiming to join an LEC or ERL team for 2022, according to an Esportmaníacos report.

Dardoch is reportedly interested in exploring options in multiple regions, including the ERLs, LLA, and the LCS. His priority, however, is to make his debut in Europe in the LEC, which could be in the picture if he can prove himself in one of the regional leagues first.

The last time Dardoch played for a professional League team, he was wearing the black and yellow jerseys of Dignitas. He was dropped by the organization in June due to certain behind-the-scenes issues brought up by the team’s director of esports, James Baker.

The statement pointed toward possible attitude issues from the veteran jungler because he had been benched a week before his release. As a result, Baker said the ways that Dardoch handled the situation “were just not something [they] could work with moving forward” and that his actions were “not in line with what [they considered] acceptable for a player at Dignitas.”

The move to Europe is also a strong possibility since he joined a European-based sports agency called ICM Stellar this past summer. Europe’s culture and competitive environment could be exactly what Dardoch needs to revive his pro career in the coming months.

