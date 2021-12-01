Overwatch League 2022 roster tracker

Keep track of every player and every team all in one place.

As the Overwatch League prepares to move to Overwatch 2’s five vs. five competitive setup when the fifth season kicks off in April, teams have shuffled around players in an immensely confusing game of musical chairs.

Since October, over 100 individual roster moves, retirements, and new additions have happened. Very few Overwatch League teams look the way they did in 2021; as players and the league face the unknown future of Overwatch 2’s earliest build, rebuilding and reconstructing is often the best possible option.

All of this information is difficult for fans to keep in mind as the offseason rages, so we’ve put together a full Overwatch League roster tracker to help organize the chaos.

Under every team heading, officially signed players and staff —or those who have not yet indicated they would leave after 2021—are listed along with their roles or titles. Players have not been divided into traditional sub-roles, like off-tank and main tank, due to the likely upheaval of roles in Overwatch 2.

If a player is new to a team’s roster, the player’s previous team will be listed in parentheses along with a link to confirmation of their signing. Players must be 18 years old to play in the Overwatch League; if they’re currently underage, the day they’ll be eligible to participate in the league will be listed in brackets.

Atlanta Reign

DPS : Charlie “nero” Zwarg (San Francisco Shock)

: Charlie “nero” Zwarg (San Francisco Shock) DPS : Kai Collins

: Kai Collins DPS : Lee “Venom” Dong-keun (Odyssey)

: Lee “Venom” Dong-keun (Odyssey) Tank : Blake “Gator” Scott

: Blake “Gator” Scott Tank : Xander “Hawk” Domecq

: Xander “Hawk” Domecq Support : Christian “Ojee” Han (Bobby Wasabi)

: Christian “Ojee” Han (Bobby Wasabi) Support : Benjamin “Ultraviolet” David (Redbird Esports) [eligible for competition Apr. 1, 2022]

: Benjamin “Ultraviolet” David (Redbird Esports) [eligible for competition Apr. 1, 2022] Head coach Brad “Sephy” Rajani, assistant coaches Dillain “LegitRc” Odeneal and Danny Mychakov.

Boston Uprising

DPS : Kim “Valentine” Byeong-ju

: Kim “Valentine” Byeong-ju DPS : Namjoo “Striker” Kwon (formerly retired)

: Namjoo “Striker” Kwon (formerly retired) Tank : Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist

: Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist Tank : Hwang “Marve1” Min-seo (Seoul Dynasty)

: Hwang “Marve1” Min-seo (Seoul Dynasty) Support : Kim “Faith” Hong-gyu

: Kim “Faith” Hong-gyu Support : William “Crimzo” Hernandez (Houston Outlaws)

: William “Crimzo” Hernandez (Houston Outlaws) Support : Lee “MCD” Jeong-ho (Hangzhou Spark)

: Lee “MCD” Jeong-ho (Hangzhou Spark) Head coach Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun, assistant coach Dennis “Barroi” Matz.

Chengdu Hunters

DPS : Hu “JinMu” Yi

: Hu “JinMu” Yi DPS : Xin “Leave” Huang

: Xin “Leave” Huang DPS : Lei “Jimmy” Yujia

: Lei “Jimmy” Yujia DPS : Zhong “TAROCOOK1E” Yunlong

: Zhong “TAROCOOK1E” Yunlong Tank : Qiu “GA9A” Jiaxin

: Qiu “GA9A” Jiaxin Support : Li “Yveltal” Xianyao

: Li “Yveltal” Xianyao Support : Tan “Nisha” Li

: Tan “Nisha” Li Support : Cao “Farway1987” Jiale

: Cao “Farway1987” Jiale Support : Zhou “Mmonk” Xiang

: Zhou “Mmonk” Xiang Head coach Wang “RUI” Xingrui, assistant coaches Yan “Creed” Xiao and Zhang “Yaoxie” Jihang.

Dallas Fuel

DPS : Kim “Doha” Dong-ha

: Kim “Doha” Dong-ha DPS : Kim “SP9RK1E” Yeong-han

: Kim “SP9RK1E” Yeong-han DPS : Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon (Atlanta Reign)

: Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon (Atlanta Reign) DPS : Kang “guriyo” Min-seo (Team Diamond)

: Kang “guriyo” Min-seo (Team Diamond) Tank : Choi “Hanbin” Han-been

: Choi “Hanbin” Han-been Tank : Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok

: Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok Support : Kwon “Fielder” Joon

: Kwon “Fielder” Joon Support : Han “ChiYo” Hyeon-seok (O2 Blast)

: Han “ChiYo” Hyeon-seok (O2 Blast) Head coach Yun “RUSH” Hee-won, assistant coaches Go “Aid” Jae-yoon and Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun.

Florida Mayhem

DPS : Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun

: Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun DPS : Chris “MirroR” Trinh (Los Angeles Gladiators)

: Chris “MirroR” Trinh (Los Angeles Gladiators) DPS : Isaiah “Hydron” Rodriguez (Redbird Esports) [eligible for competition Feb. 27, 2022]

: Isaiah “Hydron” Rodriguez (Redbird Esports) [eligible for competition Feb. 27, 2022] Tank : Ham “SOMEONE” Jeong-wan (Team CC) [eligible for competition April 24, 2022]

: Ham “SOMEONE” Jeong-wan (Team CC) [eligible for competition April 24, 2022] Tank : Adam Soong (Uprising Academy)

: Adam Soong (Uprising Academy) Support : Majed “SirMajed” Alrashied (Bobby Wasabi) [eligible for competition Jan. 24, 2022]

: Majed “SirMajed” Alrashied (Bobby Wasabi) [eligible for competition Jan. 24, 2022] Head coach Jordan “Gunba” Graham, assistant coach Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey.

Guangzhou Charge

DPS : Yiliang “Eileen” Ou

: Yiliang “Eileen” Ou DPS : Choi “ChoiSehwan” Se-hwan

: Choi “ChoiSehwan” Se-hwan DPS : Chae “Develop” Rak-hoon (Shanghai Dragons)

: Chae “Develop” Rak-hoon (Shanghai Dragons) Tank : Oh “Rio” Seung-pyo

: Oh “Rio” Seung-pyo Tank : Nam “Cr0ng” Ki-cheol

: Nam “Cr0ng” Ki-cheol Support : Yoo “Unique” Dong-hyun (T1)

: Yoo “Unique” Dong-hyun (T1) Head coach Hong Sungwoo, assistant coach Zheng “Extra” Jiawen.

Hangzhou Spark

DPS : Park “Architect” Min-ho

: Park “Architect” Min-ho DPS : Zheng “Shy” Yangjie

: Zheng “Shy” Yangjie DPS : Li “Pineapple” Zhuo (Bilibili Gaming)

: Li “Pineapple” Zhuo (Bilibili Gaming) DPS : Kim “AlphaYi” Jun (Bilibili Gaming)

: Kim “AlphaYi” Jun (Bilibili Gaming) Tank : Xu “guxue” Qiulin

: Xu “guxue” Qiulin Tank : Jia “LiGe” Chengjie

: Jia “LiGe” Chengjie Tank : Shin “BERNAR” Se-won

: Shin “BERNAR” Se-won Support : Kim “irony” Hyeong-woo (Bilibili Gaming)

: Kim “irony” Hyeong-woo (Bilibili Gaming) Support : Wu “Superich” Gengtuo (Team CC)

: Wu “Superich” Gengtuo (Team CC) Head coach Park “Changgoon” Chang-geun, assistant coaches Huang “Xiao Gui” Congyu, Gong “Miro” Jin-hyuk, and Park “Neko” Se-hyeon.

Houston Outlaws

DPS : Dante “Danteh” Cruz

: Dante “Danteh” Cruz DPS : Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun (Atlanta Reign)

: Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun (Atlanta Reign) Tank : Shin “PIGGY” Min-jun

: Shin “PIGGY” Min-jun Support : Mun “Lastro” Jung-won (Toronto Defiant)

: Mun “Lastro” Jung-won (Toronto Defiant) Support : Kim “Ir1s” Seung-hyun (Atlanta Reign)

: Kim “Ir1s” Seung-hyun (Atlanta Reign) Head coach Choi “Junkbuck” Jae-won, assistant coach/player Jake Lyon.

London Spitfire

DPS : William “SparkR” Andersson

: William “SparkR” Andersson DPS : Johannes “Shax” Nielsen

: Johannes “Shax” Nielsen DPS : Jamie “Backbone” O’Neill (Altiora)

: Jamie “Backbone” O’Neill (Altiora) Tank : Daniel “Hadi” Bleinagel

: Daniel “Hadi” Bleinagel Tank : Gael “Poko” Goezerch (Philadelphia Fusion)

: Gael “Poko” Goezerch (Philadelphia Fusion) Support : Owen “Prov1de” Warner (Maryville Esports)

: Owen “Prov1de” Warner (Maryville Esports) Head coach Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham, assistant coaches Xavier “CommanderX” Hardy and Jacob “Spilo” Clifton.

Los Angeles Gladiators

DPS : Kevin “kevster” Persson

: Kevin “kevster” Persson DPS : Lee “ANS” Seon-chang (San Francisco Shock)

: Lee “ANS” Seon-chang (San Francisco Shock) Tank : Indy “SPACE” Halpern

: Indy “SPACE” Halpern Tank : Corey “Reiner” Scoda (Redbird Esports)

: Corey “Reiner” Scoda (Redbird Esports) Support : Kim “Shu” Jin-see

: Kim “Shu” Jin-see Support : Kim “skewed” Min-seok

: Kim “skewed” Min-seok Support : Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway (Philadelphia Fusion)

: Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway (Philadelphia Fusion) Head coach Sam “face” Merewether, assistant coaches Max “Unter” Unterwurzacher and Cho “SMASH” Bee-won.

Los Angeles Valiant

None announced.

New York Excelsior

DPS : Yim “Flora” Young-woo

: Yim “Flora” Young-woo Head coach Lee “WhyNot” Juh-yeop, assistant coach Kim “Sqix” Geon-yong.

Paris Eternal

DPS : Nikolai “Naga” Dereli

: Nikolai “Naga” Dereli DPS : Lim “Glister” Gil-seong (San Francisco Shock)

: Lim “Glister” Gil-seong (San Francisco Shock) Tank : Daniël “Daan” Scheltema

: Daniël “Daan” Scheltema Tank : Ilari Vestola

: Ilari Vestola Support : Emir “Kaan” Okumus

: Emir “Kaan” Okumus Support : Arthur “dridro” Szanto

: Arthur “dridro” Szanto Head coach Choi “JMAC” Dae-han, assistant coach Yoo “Mobugi” Jee-hon.

Philadelphia Fusion

DPS : Lee “carpe” Jae-hyeok

: Lee “carpe” Jae-hyeok DPS : Yoon “MN3” Jae-hee (T1)

: Yoon “MN3” Jae-hee (T1) DPS : Kim “ZEST” Hyun-woo (T1)

: Kim “ZEST” Hyun-woo (T1) Head coach Cho “J1N” Hyo-jin, assistant coach Kim “Chara” Jung-yeon.

San Francisco Shock

DPS : Jung “kilo” Jin-woo (O2 Blast)

: Jung “kilo” Jin-woo (O2 Blast) DPS : Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun (O2 Blast)

: Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun (O2 Blast) DPS : Samuel “s9mm” Santos (Redbird Esports)

: Samuel “s9mm” Santos (Redbird Esports) Tank : Matthew “super” DeLisi

: Matthew “super” DeLisi Support : Oh “FiNN” Se-jin (O2 Blast)

: Oh “FiNN” Se-jin (O2 Blast) Support : Park “Viol2t” Min-ki

: Park “Viol2t” Min-ki Head coach Park “Crusty” Dae-hee, assistant coaches Cas “Casores” van Andel and Kim “NineK” Bum-hoom.

Seoul Dynasty

DPS : Park “Profit” Jun-young

: Park “Profit” Jun-young DPS : Kim “FITS” Dong-eon

: Kim “FITS” Dong-eon DPS : Jeong “Stalk3r” Hak-yong (Gen. G Esports)

: Jeong “Stalk3r” Hak-yong (Gen. G Esports) Tank : Yoo “smurf” Myeong-hwan (San Francisco Shock)

: Yoo “smurf” Myeong-hwan (San Francisco Shock) Support : Bang “JJoNak” Seong-hyun (New York Excelsior)

: Bang “JJoNak” Seong-hyun (New York Excelsior) Support : Kim “Creative” Young-wan

: Kim “Creative” Young-wan Support : Park “Vindaim” Jun-woo (O2 Blast)

: Park “Vindaim” Jun-woo (O2 Blast) Head coach Yang “tobi” Jin-mo, assistant coach Mun “MMA” Seong-won and data coach Kim “WizardHyeong” Hyeong-seok.

Shanghai Dragons

DPS : Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun

: Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun DPS : Lee “LIP” Jae-won

: Lee “LIP” Jae-won DPS : Lee “WhoRU” Seung-jun

: Lee “WhoRU” Seung-jun Tank : Koo “Fate” Pan-seung

: Koo “Fate” Pan-seung Tank : Kang “Void” Jun-woo

: Kang “Void” Jun-woo Support : Kim “Izayaki” Min-chul

: Kim “Izayaki” Min-chul Support : Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-Gon

: Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-Gon Support : He “Molly” Chengzhi

: He “Molly” Chengzhi Head coach Moon Byungchul, assistant coaches Son “Kong” Jun-young, Kim “Daemin” Dae-min, and Yu “Pavane” Hyeon-sang.

Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

DPS : Luka “Aspire” Rolovic (Toronto Defiant)

: Luka “Aspire” Rolovic (Toronto Defiant) DPS : Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen (Philadelphia Fusion)

: Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen (Philadelphia Fusion) Tank : Nick “False” Wiseman (Bobby Wasabi)

: Nick “False” Wiseman (Bobby Wasabi) Support : Petja “Masaa” Kantanen (Atlanta Reign)

: Petja “Masaa” Kantanen (Atlanta Reign) Support : Park “Aztac” Jeong-su (Toronto Defiant)

: Park “Aztac” Jeong-su (Toronto Defiant) Head coach Steven “Fubby” Coronel and assistant coach Ali “Pew” Anwar.

Washington Justice

DPS : Jang “Decay” Gui-un

: Jang “Decay” Gui-un DPS : Kim “Assassin” Sung-won

: Kim “Assassin” Sung-won DPS : Lee “Happy” Jung-woo (Houston Outlaws)

: Lee “Happy” Jung-woo (Houston Outlaws) Tank : Kim “Mag” Tae-sung

: Kim “Mag” Tae-sung Tank : Kim “Fury” Jun-ho

: Kim “Fury” Jun-ho Support : Jung “Krillin” Yung-hoon (T1)

: Jung “Krillin” Yung-hoon (T1) Support : Kim “vigilante” Jun (Talon Esports) [eligible to play July 1, 2022]

: Kim “vigilante” Jun (Talon Esports) [eligible to play July 1, 2022] Support : An “OPENER” Gi-beom (Gen. G Esports) [eligible to play April 3, 2022]

: An “OPENER” Gi-beom (Gen. G Esports) [eligible to play April 3, 2022] Head coach Han “Sup7reme” Seung-jun, assistant coaches Park “Chilhwa” Min-hyung and Jung “Tydolla” Seung-min.

Roster tracker last updated Nov. 30, 2021.