Overwatch League 2022 roster tracker

As the Overwatch League prepares to move to Overwatch 2’s five vs. five competitive setup when the fifth season kicks off in April, teams have shuffled around players in an immensely confusing game of musical chairs.
Since October, over 100 individual roster moves, retirements, and new additions have happened. Very few Overwatch League teams look the way they did in 2021; as players and the league face the unknown future of Overwatch 2’s earliest build, rebuilding and reconstructing is often the best possible option.
All of this information is difficult for fans to keep in mind as the offseason rages, so we’ve put together a full Overwatch League roster tracker to help organize the chaos.
Under every team heading, officially signed players and staff —or those who have not yet indicated they would leave after 2021—are listed along with their roles or titles. Players have not been divided into traditional sub-roles, like off-tank and main tank, due to the likely upheaval of roles in Overwatch 2.
If a player is new to a team’s roster, the player’s previous team will be listed in parentheses along with a link to confirmation of their signing. Players must be 18 years old to play in the Overwatch League; if they’re currently underage, the day they’ll be eligible to participate in the league will be listed in brackets.
Atlanta Reign
- DPS: Charlie “nero” Zwarg (San Francisco Shock)
- DPS: Kai Collins
- DPS: Lee “Venom” Dong-keun (Odyssey)
- Tank: Blake “Gator” Scott
- Tank: Xander “Hawk” Domecq
- Support: Christian “Ojee” Han (Bobby Wasabi)
- Support: Benjamin “Ultraviolet” David (Redbird Esports) [eligible for competition Apr. 1, 2022]
- Head coach Brad “Sephy” Rajani, assistant coaches Dillain “LegitRc” Odeneal and Danny Mychakov.
Boston Uprising
- DPS: Kim “Valentine” Byeong-ju
- DPS: Namjoo “Striker” Kwon (formerly retired)
- Tank: Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist
- Tank: Hwang “Marve1” Min-seo (Seoul Dynasty)
- Support: Kim “Faith” Hong-gyu
- Support: William “Crimzo” Hernandez (Houston Outlaws)
- Support: Lee “MCD” Jeong-ho (Hangzhou Spark)
- Head coach Kim “Lori” Seung-hyun, assistant coach Dennis “Barroi” Matz.
Chengdu Hunters
- DPS: Hu “JinMu” Yi
- DPS: Xin “Leave” Huang
- DPS: Lei “Jimmy” Yujia
- DPS: Zhong “TAROCOOK1E” Yunlong
- Tank: Qiu “GA9A” Jiaxin
- Support: Li “Yveltal” Xianyao
- Support: Tan “Nisha” Li
- Support: Cao “Farway1987” Jiale
- Support: Zhou “Mmonk” Xiang
- Head coach Wang “RUI” Xingrui, assistant coaches Yan “Creed” Xiao and Zhang “Yaoxie” Jihang.
Dallas Fuel
- DPS: Kim “Doha” Dong-ha
- DPS: Kim “SP9RK1E” Yeong-han
- DPS: Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon (Atlanta Reign)
- DPS: Kang “guriyo” Min-seo (Team Diamond)
- Tank: Choi “Hanbin” Han-been
- Tank: Lee “Fearless” Eui-seok
- Support: Kwon “Fielder” Joon
- Support: Han “ChiYo” Hyeon-seok (O2 Blast)
- Head coach Yun “RUSH” Hee-won, assistant coaches Go “Aid” Jae-yoon and Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun.
Florida Mayhem
- DPS: Baek “Checkmate” Seung-hun
- DPS: Chris “MirroR” Trinh (Los Angeles Gladiators)
- DPS: Isaiah “Hydron” Rodriguez (Redbird Esports) [eligible for competition Feb. 27, 2022]
- Tank: Ham “SOMEONE” Jeong-wan (Team CC) [eligible for competition April 24, 2022]
- Tank: Adam Soong (Uprising Academy)
- Support: Majed “SirMajed” Alrashied (Bobby Wasabi) [eligible for competition Jan. 24, 2022]
- Head coach Jordan “Gunba” Graham, assistant coach Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey.
Guangzhou Charge
- DPS: Yiliang “Eileen” Ou
- DPS: Choi “ChoiSehwan” Se-hwan
- DPS: Chae “Develop” Rak-hoon (Shanghai Dragons)
- Tank: Oh “Rio” Seung-pyo
- Tank: Nam “Cr0ng” Ki-cheol
- Support: Yoo “Unique” Dong-hyun (T1)
- Head coach Hong Sungwoo, assistant coach Zheng “Extra” Jiawen.
Hangzhou Spark
- DPS: Park “Architect” Min-ho
- DPS: Zheng “Shy” Yangjie
- DPS: Li “Pineapple” Zhuo (Bilibili Gaming)
- DPS: Kim “AlphaYi” Jun (Bilibili Gaming)
- Tank: Xu “guxue” Qiulin
- Tank: Jia “LiGe” Chengjie
- Tank: Shin “BERNAR” Se-won
- Support: Kim “irony” Hyeong-woo (Bilibili Gaming)
- Support: Wu “Superich” Gengtuo (Team CC)
- Head coach Park “Changgoon” Chang-geun, assistant coaches Huang “Xiao Gui” Congyu, Gong “Miro” Jin-hyuk, and Park “Neko” Se-hyeon.
Houston Outlaws
- DPS: Dante “Danteh” Cruz
- DPS: Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun (Atlanta Reign)
- Tank: Shin “PIGGY” Min-jun
- Support: Mun “Lastro” Jung-won (Toronto Defiant)
- Support: Kim “Ir1s” Seung-hyun (Atlanta Reign)
- Head coach Choi “Junkbuck” Jae-won, assistant coach/player Jake Lyon.
London Spitfire
- DPS: William “SparkR” Andersson
- DPS: Johannes “Shax” Nielsen
- DPS: Jamie “Backbone” O’Neill (Altiora)
- Tank: Daniel “Hadi” Bleinagel
- Tank: Gael “Poko” Goezerch (Philadelphia Fusion)
- Support: Owen “Prov1de” Warner (Maryville Esports)
- Head coach Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham, assistant coaches Xavier “CommanderX” Hardy and Jacob “Spilo” Clifton.
Los Angeles Gladiators
- DPS: Kevin “kevster” Persson
- DPS: Lee “ANS” Seon-chang (San Francisco Shock)
- Tank: Indy “SPACE” Halpern
- Tank: Corey “Reiner” Scoda (Redbird Esports)
- Support: Kim “Shu” Jin-see
- Support: Kim “skewed” Min-seok
- Support: Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway (Philadelphia Fusion)
- Head coach Sam “face” Merewether, assistant coaches Max “Unter” Unterwurzacher and Cho “SMASH” Bee-won.
Los Angeles Valiant
- None announced.
New York Excelsior
- DPS: Yim “Flora” Young-woo
- Head coach Lee “WhyNot” Juh-yeop, assistant coach Kim “Sqix” Geon-yong.
Paris Eternal
- DPS: Nikolai “Naga” Dereli
- DPS: Lim “Glister” Gil-seong (San Francisco Shock)
- Tank: Daniël “Daan” Scheltema
- Tank: Ilari Vestola
- Support: Emir “Kaan” Okumus
- Support: Arthur “dridro” Szanto
- Head coach Choi “JMAC” Dae-han, assistant coach Yoo “Mobugi” Jee-hon.
Philadelphia Fusion
- DPS: Lee “carpe” Jae-hyeok
- DPS: Yoon “MN3” Jae-hee (T1)
- DPS: Kim “ZEST” Hyun-woo (T1)
- Head coach Cho “J1N” Hyo-jin, assistant coach Kim “Chara” Jung-yeon.
San Francisco Shock
- DPS: Jung “kilo” Jin-woo (O2 Blast)
- DPS: Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun (O2 Blast)
- DPS: Samuel “s9mm” Santos (Redbird Esports)
- Tank: Matthew “super” DeLisi
- Support: Oh “FiNN” Se-jin (O2 Blast)
- Support: Park “Viol2t” Min-ki
- Head coach Park “Crusty” Dae-hee, assistant coaches Cas “Casores” van Andel and Kim “NineK” Bum-hoom.
Seoul Dynasty
- DPS: Park “Profit” Jun-young
- DPS: Kim “FITS” Dong-eon
- DPS: Jeong “Stalk3r” Hak-yong (Gen. G Esports)
- Tank: Yoo “smurf” Myeong-hwan (San Francisco Shock)
- Support: Bang “JJoNak” Seong-hyun (New York Excelsior)
- Support: Kim “Creative” Young-wan
- Support: Park “Vindaim” Jun-woo (O2 Blast)
- Head coach Yang “tobi” Jin-mo, assistant coach Mun “MMA” Seong-won and data coach Kim “WizardHyeong” Hyeong-seok.
Shanghai Dragons
- DPS: Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun
- DPS: Lee “LIP” Jae-won
- DPS: Lee “WhoRU” Seung-jun
- Tank: Koo “Fate” Pan-seung
- Tank: Kang “Void” Jun-woo
- Support: Kim “Izayaki” Min-chul
- Support: Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-Gon
- Support: He “Molly” Chengzhi
- Head coach Moon Byungchul, assistant coaches Son “Kong” Jun-young, Kim “Daemin” Dae-min, and Yu “Pavane” Hyeon-sang.
Toronto Defiant
- DPS: Jeong “Heesu” Hee-su
- Tank: Choi “HOTBA” Hong-joon (Philadelphia Fusion)
- Tank: Kim “MuZe” Young-hun (Los Angeles Gladiators)
- Support: Lee “Twilight” Ju-seok (San Francisco Shock)
- Support: Seong “CH0R0NG” Yoo-min (Talon Esports)
- Head coach Kim “KDG” Dong-gun, assistant coaches Kwon “Yang1” Yang-won and Sim “Mobydik” Seung-bo.
Vancouver Titans
- DPS: Luka “Aspire” Rolovic (Toronto Defiant)
- DPS: Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen (Philadelphia Fusion)
- Tank: Nick “False” Wiseman (Bobby Wasabi)
- Support: Petja “Masaa” Kantanen (Atlanta Reign)
- Support: Park “Aztac” Jeong-su (Toronto Defiant)
- Head coach Steven “Fubby” Coronel and assistant coach Ali “Pew” Anwar.
Washington Justice
- DPS: Jang “Decay” Gui-un
- DPS: Kim “Assassin” Sung-won
- DPS: Lee “Happy” Jung-woo (Houston Outlaws)
- Tank: Kim “Mag” Tae-sung
- Tank: Kim “Fury” Jun-ho
- Support: Jung “Krillin” Yung-hoon (T1)
- Support: Kim “vigilante” Jun (Talon Esports) [eligible to play July 1, 2022]
- Support: An “OPENER” Gi-beom (Gen. G Esports) [eligible to play April 3, 2022]
- Head coach Han “Sup7reme” Seung-jun, assistant coaches Park “Chilhwa” Min-hyung and Jung “Tydolla” Seung-min.
Roster tracker last updated Nov. 30, 2021.