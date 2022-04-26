London Spitfire signs support Landon

The NA flex is a clutch last-minute signing for the team.

Just ahead of the Overwatch League’s May 5 kickoff, the London Spitfire is rebounding from a difficult scandal by picking up a standout from the collegiate Overwatch scene.

The Spitfire has signed Landon McGee, a notable North American flex support most recently playing for Northwood University in the collegiate circuit and Solaris in Overwatch Contenders.

Earlier in April, London parted ways with its flex support Owen “Prov1de” Warner, citing a “code of conduct violation.”

A quick switch of a vowel, and… Perfect! @Landon_OW is clear for takeoff 🛩️ Welcome to the Spitfire! #AcesHigh pic.twitter.com/XKawI25Lno — Landon Spitfire (@Spitfire) April 26, 2022

Landon is a familiar sight to fans of North American Overwatch Contenders, having played for teams like Susanoo, Ardour, and DarkMode NA. He’s been doing double duty in the collegiate circuit, playing for Northwood University, which recently came in second place to Maryville Esports in the 2022 Overwatch Collegiate Championship Series.

He’s also a familiar face to high-level Overwatch ranked players, often taking several spots at the very top of the North American support leaderboards each season.

Though it might seem strange for an all-European team to pick up a North American support, the London Spitfire are currently playing out of Los Angeles. Due to visa issues that have plagued other teams, like the Florida Mayhem, picking up a player from the U.S. guaranteed in-person play.

The Spitfire will now be working with Landon and main support Oliver “Admiral” Vahar as they head into the Overwatch League’s fifth season. London’s first game is against the San Francisco Shock at 2pm CT on May 6.