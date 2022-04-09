London Spitfire parts ways with Prov1de

Less than a month before the fifth Overwatch League season is set to begin, the London Spitfire has mutually parted ways with one of its support players, Owen “Prov1de” Warner, according to an announcement by the team today.

The decision comes after screengrabs surfaced that suggested Prov1de sent explicit messages and pictures to a 16-year-old player in 2019, when he was 20.

“We were recently made aware of a code of conduct violation involving one of our contracted players,” the team said in a Twitter post. “We have mutually parted ways with Prov1de, effective immediately, following the results of an internal investigation.”

This is the second time Prov1de, previously known as Slur, has left an Overwatch League team following a scandal. In 2020, he was dropped by the Los Angeles Valiant after screengrabs surfaced of him using racial slurs in the past. He apologized for the incident and was later cleared to play in Overwatch Contenders, working his way back up to the league itself.

Prov1de was picked up by the Spitfire last November as part of the team’s reconstruction after an unsuccessful run in the 2021 Overwatch League season. Only Oliver “Admiral” Vahar remains on London’s support roster at the moment, but the team said in its announcement that management is “actively seeking out a new support player.”