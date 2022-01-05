Vancouver Titans adds Skairipa and Seicoe for 2022

The Vancouver Titans might be based in Canada, but the team is calling up as much European Overwatch talent as it can to round out its roster ahead of the 2022 Overwatch League season.

Support Robert “Skairipa” Lupsa and DPS Maximilian “Seicoe” Otter will join the Titans next season, the team announced today. Both players have been staples in the European Overwatch Contenders scene for years.

Skairipa has been in the Contenders scene since 2019 and made waves as a part of Clockwork Vendetta. Since then, the Romanian support has played for teams like Raspberry Racers, Obey Alliance, and Young and Beautiful. In 2021, he joined British Hurricane and took home two monthly European Contenders tournament championships.

Let’s start off 2022 the right way 😎



Please welcome the newest additions to our 2022 Titans roster @SeicoeOW and @Skairipaow!

Similarly, Austrian DPS Seicoe has played for high-caliber European teams like New Kings, Shu’s Money Crew EU, and Ex Oblivione. Most recently, he played for Falcons Esports EU and took home four monthly Contenders tournament trophies with the team.

These rookies join some league veterans on Vancouver’s upgraded squad, including main support Petja “Masaa” Katanen (formerly of the Atlanta Reign) and Toronto Defiant’s former clutch DPS Luka “Aspire” Rolovic.

With seven players signed to the team, the Vancouver Titans already meet the minimum roster number of six players that the Overwatch League has required by March 1, 2022.