Boston Uprising adds tank ITSAL from Uprising Academy

Even though the fifth season kicks off in a little over a month, Overwatch League teams are still making last-minute roster additions. Considering the game’s shift to an early build of Overwatch 2 and the introduction of five-vs-five competition, it might be better to be safe than sorry.

The Boston Uprising took this idea to heart, promoting tank player Kim “ITSAL” Chang-hee from Uprising Academy, its Overwatch Contenders academy team.

ITSAL is the third tank signed to the Boston Uprising, playing alongside Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist and Hwang “Marve1” Minseo. While his signing adds depth to the team, only one tank will be playing in each game thanks to Overwatch 2’s five-vs-five setup. Previously, two tanks took to the field each match.

Welcome @OWITSAL to the #BostonUprising



After a successful season with our academy team, we are promoting ITSAL to the main roster adding depth to our front line (pending league approval). — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) March 23, 2022

As a main tank for teams like Uprising Academy and Gen.G Esports, ITSAL can likely bring that expertise to heroes like Winston, Orisa, and Reinhardt during the upcoming season.

“ITSAL showed tremendous potential in 2021, and he will bring further depth to our front line for the 2022 season,” Boston Uprising president Christopher “HuK” Loranger said about the team’s newest addition.

Boston has almost completely revamped its team ahead of the fifth season, retaining only three players from its 2021 roster. Most notably, former Boston Uprising and San Francisco Shock DPS Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo will be coming out of retirement to lend his skills to the team in 2022.