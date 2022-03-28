San Francisco Shock signs tank Coluge 

As one tank leaves, another steps into the spotlight.

With fewer than two months to go until the Overwatch League’s fifth season begins, teams are still making roster additions, especially to fill critical positions left empty by retirements and other extenuating circumstances.

The San Francisco Shock announced today that it will be adding tank Colin “Coluge” Arai to its roster ahead of the league’s May 5 opening weekend.

The rookie will have big shoes to fill, taking over tank duties from Matthew “super” DeLisi, San Francisco’s veteran main tank, who retired from competitive play on March 27.

38 DAYS UNTIL #OWL2022



Join us in welcoming @CucumberColuge to the family as our new tank player! Let's get to work! #WINNABLE

Coluge has been a part of the North American Overwatch scene since 2017 and has played for Overwatch Contenders teams like Second Wind, American Tornado, DarkMode NA, and Bobby Wasabi. In January, he was picked up by Maryville Esports, which participates in Overwatch Collegiate tournaments.

He was also a part of the original GOATS roster in Contenders, alongside Atlanta Reign tank Blake “Gator” Scott, which popularized the team composition that dominated the Overwatch scene in 2018 and 2019.

Coluge has a controversial history in the Overwatch community, having been suspended from professional Overwatch play in 2018, though the ban was appealed. In the earlier years of his career, Coluge was put on blast for toxicity and sexist remarks.

In 2020, he was rumored to be joining the Vancouver Titans (under the name Higan), but the league denied his contract, according to Atlanta Reign head coach Brad “Sephy” Rajani.

Coluge is currently the Shock’s only tank player and will be responsible for handling the sole tank slot in Overwatch 2’s five-vs-five competitive setup.