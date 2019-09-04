Call of Duty rostermania: Pre-Modern Warfare

Following eUnited’s victory at the $2 million Call of Duty World League Championship last month, the 2019 CWL season concluded. But rostermania is upon us, and fans can anticipate a busy free agency period with CoD moving to a city-based franchise model for next year’s title, Modern Warfare.

The 2020 CoD League is reportedly set to begin in January 2020 and run until July, according to a report from Richard Lewis.

With fewer teams involved, as well as a rumored $25 million buy-in price, multiple 2019 CoD organizations won’t stick around for next year, leaving numerous players looking for a new home.

Each franchise will have five starting players and a maximum of 10 players on the team that could be used as mid-series or pre-series substitutions.

The league’s open signing window began on Sept. 3, so any player can negotiate and sign a new contract with any team in the league at this time. Players who are under contract with an existing CWL organization with a city-based franchise spot will have to sign a new contract in order to be eligible for the 2020 CoD League.

In order to allow for immediate transfers, players can be traded between organizations throughout the majority of the 2020 season.

This article will serve as a hub for all confirmed roster changes before the inaugural season of the franchise CoD league.

No confirmed roster moves have been announced yet, however.

This article will be updated regularly as roster changes are confirmed for the CoD League.