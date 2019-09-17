London Call of Duty franchise signs Wuskin

The London Call of Duty franchise has become the first organization to sign a professional player to its team.

London introduced assault rifle player Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall as the first player on the team’s lineup today, pending league approval. If the move is approved, Wuskin will join former Reciprocity coach Shane McKerral and head coach Joseph “Joee” Pinnington in representing the London franchise.

London Call of Duty on Twitter Welcome Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall as our first @LondonCOD player, pending league approval. @wuskinz is one of the best Assault Rifle players on the scene. We hope Bradley’s hardworking and individual skill will help put the team on the place where we expect to be. More tomorrow!

The 22-year old earned a top-six placing at the 2019 Call of Duty World Championship in August after bowing out to OpTic Gaming and 100 Thieves. He had a successful season with Reciprocity, though. The team finished third at CWL Fort Worth in March, which was their highest placing in 2019.

The brother of Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall will have a lot to prove, however. He’s teamed with his brother before under Fnatic in 2017 and UNILAD in 2018, but Skrapz has said that he’s looking forward to playing against Wuskin, suggesting that he won’t be a part of the London franchise.

skrapz 🦍 on Twitter @Zodettt @LondonCOD @wuskinz Congrats wusk, can’t wait to play you again. Goodluck 🙏

This is the first signing of the 2020 Call of Duty season, which has introduced a franchising model.

The London Call of Duty franchise has made a statement by announcing a signing this early. Considering the timing, fans can expect many more roster announcements to come soon.