Attach finalizes Call of Duty New York City’s starting roster

The Call of Duty New York franchise has become the first team to sign a full starting lineup for the upcoming Call of Duty League by signing SMG Support player Dillon “Attach” Price.

Earlier today, the NYC franchise revealed that former FaZe Clan Assault-rifler player Trei “Zer0” Morris would be joining the team. Alongside Zer0, Attach will join slayers Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, and Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi.

Attach on Twitter I am honored to announce that I’ve joined the @andbox_official family. Representing New York in the Call of Duty league and living here is a dream come true.🗽

Attach is a former FaZe Clan superstar that has won a plethora of Call of Duty events. Most notable, under Denial Esports, he won the Call of Duty Championships in 2015. However, his time at Denial would end after Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, leading him to his long-standing former team FaZe Clan.

The 24-year old would go on to have a successful tenure at FaZe Clan, winning several events such as the CWL Pro League 2018 Stage 1 Playoffs and the Gfinity Summer Championship 2015, the latter of which was his second event under the North American organization.

Attach’ career fell flat toward the latter half of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, since he was sent out on loan to Evil Geniuses. Although his success was limited, he placed top eight at the Call of Duty Championships 2019.

This has finalized the first starting roster of the Call of Duty League. Organizations are allowed seven to ten players on their team. But only five players can play at one time, similar to the Overwatch League, according to a report from Richard Lewis.