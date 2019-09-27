Zer0 becomes the fourth player to join New York’s Call of Duty franchise

Former FaZe Clan player Trei “Zer0” Morris joined the Call of Duty New York franchise today.

The 22-year old will join slayer Donovan “Temp” Laroda, assault rifle player Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi, and support SMG Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto on the lineup. This is the fourth signing for New York’s franchise and the team’s last player is expected to be revealed soon.

Call of Duty NYC on Twitter Always looking out for his team, Trei “@TreiZer0” Morris is a welcome addition to the @Andbox_Official family. https://t.co/9PkUFK30ie

This marks the second time that Zer0 will play on an international lineup. In past years, Zer0 only played with Call of Duty players from Europe. But he’s made a name for himself in North America after he joined FaZe earlier this year.

Zer0 played an integral role in FaZe’s success toward the end of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 season. The team finished third at the 2019 CWL Pro League Playoffs and was looking to make a statement going into the CWL Championship. But they didn’t replicate their form from the previous event and earned a top-16 placing.

He’ll be joined by Temp and ZooMaa, two strong slayers who are well known for their aggressive pushes and effective flanks to secure objectives and eliminate enemies. Although there’s a mix of nationalities on New York’s team, there’s incredible talent and slaying potential on the roster.

Since this announcement was made shortly after the reveal of Accuracy and Temp yesterday, fans can expect that New York’s fifth player will be revealed soon.