New York Call of Duty franchise signs Temp

A day after announcing the signing of Tommy “ZooMaa” Paparatto, the New York Call of Duty franchise has signed former Splyce star Donovan “Temp” Laroda for the 2020 season.

The franchise revealed its second player signing today via Twitter with a video that featured Temp sporting a black and yellow leather Andbox jacket, similar to the one ZooMaa wore in his announcement video yesterday.

Call of Duty NYC on Twitter We’re proud to announce Donovan Laroda AKA 👏 @Temp 👏 THE MARKSMAN 👏 YOUNG KYRIE to the @Andbox_Official Family. Let’s get this show on the road. https://t.co/SGIg4H9bkn

Temp spent the entirety of the Black Ops 4 season on Splyce, where he reached the grand finals of CWL Fort Worth in March. The conclusion of the season didn’t turn out as well, though, since his team flamed out at the $2 million CWL Championship in August with a top-16 placing.

Temp joins ZooMaa, as well as head coach John “Revan” Boble and analyst JP Krez on New York’s Call of Duty franchise. While the roster isn’t complete, New York fans have good reason to be excited for the inaugural season of the franchised Call of Duty league following the signings of Temp, who had a breakout year in Black Ops 4, and the popular veteran ZooMaa.

The New York team is one of the 12 franchises that will compete in the 2020 season, along with Toronto, Atlanta, Minnesota, Dallas, Chicago, London, Paris, Seattle, Florida, and two Los Angeles franchises. Each team will host home games in the first season, something that took the Overwatch League years to try.