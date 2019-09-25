ZooMaa becomes the first player to sign with New York’s Call of Duty franchise

Another Call of Duty team has revealed its first player for the upcoming franchised league in 2020.

Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto has signed with the New York Call of Duty franchise, the organization announced today. No other players on the team have been announced yet, but coach John “Revan” Boble and analyst JP Krez joined the franchise on Aug. 20.

Call of Duty NYC on Twitter Join us in welcoming Thomas @ZooMaa Paparatto to the @andbox_official family. It’s good to have you home. https://t.co/Z6W27qbIL7

ZooMaa is an aggressive submachine gun player who’s spent most of his professional Call of Duty career with FaZe Clan. Aside from a brief stint as a substitute player for OpTic Gaming earlier this year, ZooMaa has represented FaZe since April 2015.

The 24-year-old has won several major tournaments throughout his career, but his most recent title came at the CWL Pro League Stage One Playoffs in April 2018.

Related: Call of Duty rostermania: Pre-Modern Warfare

New York is one of the 12 franchises that will compete in the first season of the new Call of Duty esports league in 2020. Other teams include London, Paris, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, Minnesota, Seattle, Toronto, and two franchises in Los Angeles.

The New York CoD franchise is owned by Sterling.VC and has ties to the New York Mets through the Wilpon and Katz families.