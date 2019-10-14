Clayster is the first player to join Dallas’ Call of Duty franchise

Call of Duty legend James “Clayster” Eubanks has found his home for the upcoming season.

Clayster has joined the Dallas franchise for the 2020 season of the Call of Duty League, the organization announced today. The Dallas franchise is owned by Team Envy, one of the most popular organizations in Call of Duty esports.

Clayster is one of the most successful players in Call of Duty history. The veteran most recently broke his 1,400-day championship drought in July at the CWL Finals and then won his second world championship at CoD Champs 2019 in August. Clayster has won 15 championships and made over $700,000 in tournament earnings in his storied career.

The two-time world champ is most well known for his time spent on teams like FaZe Clan, eUnited, Complexity, and OpTic Gaming, but he does have brief experience with Envy. Clayster represented the Boys in Blue during Advanced Warfare at MLG Columbus in November 2014 and UMG Orlando in January 2015.

The 2020 Call of Duty League will feature a franchise model. The 12 teams for the inaugural season include New York, London, Paris, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Minnesota, Florida, Seattle, Toronto, and two franchises in Los Angeles.

Dallas plans to reveal a new player for its lineup each day this week, so fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn who Clayster’s teammates will be in 2020. Other Call of Duty League franchises that have announced player signings include Paris, New York, London, and Minnesota.