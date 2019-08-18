EUnited beat 100 Thieves to win CWL Champs 2019

EUnited are officially the 2019 Call of Duty World League champions.

After winning the CWL Pro League Playoffs last month, eUnited became back-to-back champions by conquering CWL Champs 2019 today. James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr beat 100 Thieves 3-2 in the grand finals to secure the title.

eUnited Seaside HP 250-126 vs. 100T (CWL Champs 2019) Clip of Call of Duty Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Clipped by jbinkk

100 Thieves—Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, Sam “Octane” Larew, Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt—almost completed one of the greatest losers bracket runs in Call of Duty history. But they fell just short in the grand finals.

This showdown started with a dominant 250-126 win by eUnited on Seaside Hardpoint. 100 Thieves immediately responded, however, taking Hacienda Search and Destroy 6-3 and Frequency Control 3-1.

eUnited Arsenal HP 250-219 vs. 100T (CWL Champs 2019) Clip of Call of Duty Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Clipped by jbinkk

Despite facing a 2-1 deficit, eUnited stayed resilient and took their second Hardpoint of the series—something few teams have been able to do against 100 Thieves all season. Clayster and crew won Arsenal Hardpoint 250-219 to force a decisive fifth map.

And map five was Arsenal Search and Destroy, which was nicknamed “Simp’s playground” this weekend. Although Clayster led his team in kills this time, eUnited took the map 6-4 to win CoD Champs 2019.

eUnited Arsenal SnD 6-4 vs. 100T (eUnited 3-2; CWL Champs 2019) Clip of Call of Duty Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Clipped by jbinkk

This marks the second time that Clayster has won CoD Champs, while the rest of his teammates have become world champions for the first time. Simp was named the ASTRO Gaming MVP for CWL Champs 2019, winning the award for the second time since July.

EUnited earned $800,000 for their first-place finish, while 100 Thieves will head home with $260,000 after coming in second.

With the Black Ops 4 season now coming to an end, Call of Duty fans will turn their attention toward the franchise’s next game, Modern Warfare, which will be released on Oct. 25.