London Call of Duty franchise finalizes starting roster after signing Rated

The London Call of Duty franchise has signed Rhys “Rated” Price as its fifth player, finalizing its starting lineup ahead of the 2020 season.

Rated formerly played for Denial Esports, which shut its doors after reports surfaced in 2018 that the team’s founder failed to pay player salaries. The former Denial Esports roster then competed under the temporary name of UNITS and secured a shared fifth place during the 2019 CWL Championship earlier this year.

London Call of Duty on Twitter Welcome our 5th player @Rated_COD to the @LondonCOD team pending league approval. This completes our starting roster. #MindTheGap https://t.co/qcqvke9jRH

With today’s signing, the London franchise solidified itself as the second team to have revealed its full five-man starting roster. The New York franchise became the first to do so after announcing its signing of Dillon “Attach” Price as its fifth member earlier in the week.

Yesterday, the franchise revealed its acquisition of Jordan “Jurd” Crowley as its fourth member. Jurd and Rated will join the lineup next to Bradley “wuskin” Marshall, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, and Dylan Henderson, who signed with the team earlier in the month. With these five players, London will field a fully European lineup heading into the 2020 season.

In addition to its starting five, teams are required to have a minimum of two substitute players. A maximum of five substitutes are allowed, however, capping each team at 10 players.

The 2020 season is set to begin early next year and will use Infinity Ward’s next title, Modern Warfare, which releases on Oct. 25.