Alexx joins Minnesota’s Call of Duty franchise

Minnesota is going to have an international lineup for the 2020 Call of Duty League season.

Alex “Alexx” Carpenter has signed with Minnesota, the organization announced today. Alexx will compete with Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Adam “Assault” Garcia, and Adam “GodRx” Brown, who joined Minnesota—along with coach Brian “Saintt” Baroska—on Sept. 20.

Call of Duty Minnesota on Twitter 🚨 ROSTER UPDATE 🚨 (pending league approval) https://t.co/gfEm6DFVeX

Alexx is a talented slayer who spent the last few months of the 2019 season with Team Reciprocity. The 20-year-old European helped Reciprocity secured a fourth-place finish at the CWL Finals in July and a top-six placing at CoD Champs 2019 in August.

The 2020 Call of Duty League will feature a franchise model with 12 teams. Minnesota will compete against franchises in New York, London, Paris, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, Seattle, Toronto, and two teams in Los Angeles.

Although Minnesota has only revealed four-fifths of its starting lineup, not many other organizations have announced player signings yet. Paris, New York, and London are the only other franchises to officially introduce their lineups for 2020.