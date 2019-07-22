The amount of prize money in Call of Duty esports may not have the same figures as the likes of Dota 2, but it hasn’t stopped numerous players from collecting massive amounts of prize money over their careers.

Since the 2011 CoD XP, which featured the esport’s first $1 million prize pool, there have been six more events with $1 million or more on the line. This has allowed players to dedicate more time and energy to the game and truly make competitive CoD into a career. Some have made those careers very financially beneficial.

Here are the top 10 Call of Duty players in offline event earnings.

10) Patrick “ACHES” Price – $461,045

Photo via MLG

Considered by many as the esport’s greatest leader and villain, ACHES added a second Champs ring to his collection this year.

While Evil Geniuses weren’t thought to be legitimate contenders for the $1.5 million event, ACHES and crew eliminated OpTic Gaming in pool play, which sparked the team’s championship bracket run. Their final win over Team Kaliber sealed the title, and gave ACHES another big paycheck.

9) Johnathan “John” Perez – $500,070

Photo via MLG

Named the MVP of the 2016 CWL Championship in which his team won, John has collected a large portion of his total in the last few years. Outside of a fifth-place finish at the inaugural world title tournament in 2013, John’s 10 highest-earning events were within the last two years.

After falling just short of a second-consecutive world championship, John departed from Team Envy and joined Luminosity, where he won two tournaments and finished near the top fairly consistently in WWII.

John and Luminosity captured their first event title of Black Ops 4 in March 2019 at CWL Fort Worth.

8) James “Clayster” Eubanks – $549,279

Photo via MLG

Clayster is arguably the most vocal and exciting player in Call of Duty history. He’s not afraid to stand up and yell across a venue at his opponents after he makes a good play. And it’s worked for him a lot to this point, as seen from his prize earnings total.

Winning his sole world championship in 2015 was the shining achievement of his career, but Clayster had success before the title and since being crowned a world champion.

While Clayster didn’t capture a championship in WWII, he and eUnited won the $1.25 million CWL Finals for his first title in almost four years.

7) Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov – $564,245

Photo via Kyle Miller

Apathy’s earning success has majorly ramped up in the last few years. His world championship win with Team Envy in 2016 was undoubtedly his largest paycheck until he won Champs again as a part of Evil Geniuses.

Many weren’t expecting Apathy to be on a world-title contender when he joined Evil Geniuses before WWII, but he and the team proved everyone wrong when it mattered most.

After top 12 finishes at CWL Las Vegas and CWL Fort Worth with Team Envy, Apathy returned to Evil Geniuses.

6) Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat – $571,295

Photo via Kyle Miller

In the last few years, there have been very few, if any, players who could correctly say they’re better than SlasheR. Known for his consistency and incredible slaying power, SlasheR won the CWL Championship 2016 with Team Envy.

Unfortunately for him, Team Envy struggled in WWII, which led the assault rifle player to leave the roster and join Rise Nation. In his first two events with Rise, SlasheR got back to his winning ways and walked away with the CWL Seattle and CWL Anaheim grand prizes.

SlasheR joined 100 Thieves after the 2018 CWL Championship. The team struggled in the first event of the Black Ops 4 season, but they improved to a top four placing at CWL Fort Worth in March before winning CWL London and CWL Anaheim.

5) Matthew “FormaL” Piper – $572,295

Photo via MLG

FormaL is arguably the most talented Call of Duty player in history, and for majority of his career, he played for one of the best Call of Duty teams in history as a part of OpTic Gaming.

For the past three years, there has been no denying that OpTic are a threat to win any event. And for the most part, they did that. Since the beginning of Advanced Warfare, OpTic won 18 championships. In many of those tournaments, FormaL shined as the best player on his team and one of the best in the entire event.

The team made changes after struggling in WWII, however, which saw FormaL depart from OpTic and join Luminosity. LG didn’t perform up to some fans’ expectations, but they still managed to place top six at the CWL Championship thanks in part to an incredible tournament by FormaL.

FormaL won his first championship with Luminosity—and his first since the 2017 CWL Championship—when LG took home the CWL Fort Worth grand prize in March 2019.

4) Seth “Scump” Abner – $624,140

Photo via MLG

The most popular player in Call of Duty, Scump finally won his first world championship in 2017 by defeating archrivals Team Envy in the grand finals. That win not only gave him one of the only achievements that he was missing from his career resume, but it also added over $100,000 to his prize money total.

After going winless in WWII, Scump’s new-look OpTic team won CWL Las Vegas, adding another $20,000 to his earnings total.

3) Jordan “JKap” Kaplan – $668,279

Photo via MLG

Although JKap is thought to be one of the greatest boots-on-the-ground players in CoD history, his greatest success came during the advanced movement era (2015-2017), when he won two world championships. And in the only CWL Championship event in that era that he didn’t win, he finished second.

His prize winning total continued to grow in WWII due to Luminosity winning the Northern Arena Showdown in December and the CWL Birmingham Open in April, as well as placing within the top eight at nearly every event this season.

JKap, as a part of eUnited, finished second at CWL Las Vegas to kick off the 2018-2019 season. Since then, he has limited success.

2) Ian “Crimsix” Porter – $707,045

Photo via MLG

Crimsix is the winningest player in Call of Duty. His 32 titles have obviously allowed him to climb up this far in prize money, but his two world titles helped the most. Winning the most prestigious tournament in the esport in both 2014 and 2017, Crimsix collected nearly $250,000 from just those two events.

Despite coming into the season as defending world champions, Crismix and OpTic struggled in WWII. The team made roster changes, but it was all for naught as Crimsix failed to add any more titles to his career in WWII.

Fortunately for him and the Green Wall, OpTic won the first event of Black Ops 4.

1) Damon “Karma” Barlow – $734,220

Photo via MLG

It should come as no surprise that the only three-time world champion in Call of Duty history is at the top of this list. With world championship wins in 2013, 2014, and 2017, Karma has proven to be one of the most successful players not only in Call of Duty, but in esports as a whole.

Karma has played for OpTic Gaming—aside from a three-month period last year—since April 2015, and in that time, he’s won more than a dozen events and added hundreds of thousands of dollars to his bank account.

Although Karma revealed that he wouldn’t be pursuing a fourth world title in 2018, he returned to competing in Black Ops 4 and captured yet another event title at the CWL Las Vegas Open.

All tournament earnings were recorded via CoD Gamepedia. This article was last updated at 8:30pm CT on May 6, 2019.