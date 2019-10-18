Crimsix joins Dallas’ Call of Duty League roster

One of the most successful players in Call of Duty history has officially signed with a franchise for the upcoming season.

Ian “Crimsix” Porter will represent Dallas in the 2020 Call of Duty League season, the organization announced today. Crimsix will be joined by James “Clayster” Eubanks, Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, and Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal.

Dallas’ Call of Duty franchise, owned by Team Envy, has been doing daily player reveals this week. Crimsix was the last player revealed today, finalizing Dallas’ starting lineup for the 2020 season.

Crimsix has the most major LAN event wins in Call of Duty history. He’s also made over $735,000 in tournament earnings throughout his career, putting him second on the all-time CoD earnings list only behind former teammate Damon “Karma” Barlow.

Dallas’ team features a strong mix of legendary veterans and talented newcomers. Crimsix and Clayster will look to lead Huke, Shotzzy, and iLLeY to their first major Call of Duty LAN championship next year.

Dallas will host a livestream tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 19) at 8pm CT to reveal the franchise’s team name and logo.