Dallas’ Call of Duty franchise adds Huke

The Dallas Call of Duty franchise, owned by esports organization Team Envy, has revealed that Cuyler “Huke” Garland will be its third player on the starting roster.

Huke has a decorated history in the esport and is widely regarded as one of the best players across multiple titles. During the beginning of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, he was considered one of the best players in the game alongside OpTic Gaming slayer Brandon “Dashy” Otell.

The 19-year-old played for Envy at the start of the Black Ops 4 season. Although the team failed to meet its high expectations, Envy finished fourth at CWL London 2019 in May, which was Huke’s highest placement of the year.

Envy crumbled after a top 16 placement at CWL Anaheim 2019 in June. Huke then moved to Splyce shortly after and rejoined former Denial teammate Donovan “Temp” Laroda.

Huke will be joining both legendary and amateur players on the Dallas CoD roster. On Oct. 14, Dallas CoD revealed that veteran James “Clayster” Eubanks will be spearheading the roster. A day later, former Halo world champion Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro was revealed to be the second player. The team’s fourth and fifth players are expected to be revealed on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17.

Alongside the announcement of Huke, Dallas CoD owner Mike “hastr0” Rufail revealed that the brand announcement will be revealed on Oct. 19.

Dallas CoD has added another superstar to its roster. The caliber of talent keeps getting higher, so this team will certainly be competing to become the best in the new season of the CoD League.