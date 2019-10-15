The Royal Ravens is the name of the new London CoD franchise

The London Call of Duty franchise is now the first team within the 12-team Call of Duty League to announce its branding.

The franchise will be called the London Royal Ravens, the organization announced via Twitter today. London’s logo features a raven with its wings outstretched, and the team’s colors appear to be red, blue, black, and white.

London Royal Ravens on Twitter The Ravens are coming. Introducing the London Royal Ravens. #6thRaven #MindTheGap https://t.co/1wdI3zGrHa

Last month, London became one of the first teams in the league to reveal its starting roster, which included all European players. The lineup includes twin brothers Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall and Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, as well as Dylan Henderson, who proved to be one of the best players in the world last season.

London, which is owned by esports organization ReKT Global, is one of two European teams in the inaugural season of the CoD League. The other is located in Paris and it is owned by Drew McCourt, the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt.

Call of Duty League fans will now have to wait for the remaining 11 teams to announce their respective branding, and in some cases, their entire rosters as well.