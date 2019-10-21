Andbox’s Call of Duty League franchise is the New York Subliners

One-third of the franchises in the new Call of Duty League have officially revealed their team names and logos.

The New York team will be called the New York Subliners, the organization announced today. The New York franchise is owned by Andbox and has ties to the New York Mets through the Wilpon and Katz families.

New York Subliners on Twitter Introducing the New York Subliners. #NYSL https://t.co/12rWclOAn2

“Subliners is born from the grit and chaos of the underground,” the team’s description reads. “Like our city, our team is built from the ground up to be a movement that challenges the mainstream and the status quo. Our name resists definition, but it stands for all who subvert the rules and play the game their way.”

The Subliners’ roster features several former FaZe Clan players. The starting lineup includes Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Dillon “Attach” Price. The organization also signed Doug “Censor” Martin as a substitute, as well as coach John “Revan” Boble and analyst JP Krez.

New York joins the London Royal Ravens, the Los Angeles Guerrillas, and the Dallas Empire as the only Call of Duty League franchises that have unveiled their name and logo. The Call of Duty League will begin in early 2020.