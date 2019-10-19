Kroenke Sports & Entertainment reveals CoD franchise team name—Los Angeles Guerrillas

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the owner of the Overwatch League’s Los Angeles Gladiators and one of the two LA-based Call of Duty League teams, has revealed its CoD team’s team name and logo.

The team name will be the Los Angeles Guerrillas, and it appears the team’s logo is a hooded figure. As was expected, the Guerrillas will sport the same color scheme as the Gladiators—purple, black, and white.

LA Guerrillas on Twitter Get Ready LA #HoodsUp

Shortly after the @LAGuerrillas Twitter account tweeted for the first time, the official Gladiators Twitter retweeted the Guerrillas’ tweet and said “#HoodsUp.”

The Guerrillas are the second team in the 12-team Call of Duty League to reveal its team branding. The London Royal Ravens became the first to do so on Oct. 15. The Dallas franchise is set to announce its team name tomorrow, and Toronto will likely announce its on Oct. 24.