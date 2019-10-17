Censor comes out of retirement to join New York’s Call of Duty franchise

The New York Call of Duty franchise has added former professional player and content creator Doug “Censor” Martin to its CoD League roster.

Censor is expected to be a substitute for the New York CoD team since the organization already revealed its starting lineup. This means that he’ll likely be absent from most matches and will only play circumstantially.

Censor on Twitter Joined @CWL_NYC and @andbox_official family, new chapter starts now 🙌🏻

Each Call of Duty League franchise has seven to 10 slots available for players. Five of them will make up the starting roster, while the final two to five spots will form the team’s bench, according to a report by Richard Lewis.

This will mark Censor’s return from temporary retirement. On Oct. 13, 2018, the North American player quit competing at the professional level due to stress and his inability to play for a CWL Pro League team. In turn, Censor continued to grow as a content creator and regularly uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Due to this retirement, Censor didn’t compete throughout the CoD: Black Ops 4 season. His last professional tournament was the CoD World League Championship in 2018. Censor and his team, Complexity, finished top 16 and earned $15,000.

His most notable victories were in 2014. Censor won UMG Nashville in October 2014 with FaZe Clan and MLG Columbus Open 2014 a month later. He also won the MLG National Championship in November 2011.

The former FaZe Clan player will be joining Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Dillon “Attach” Price on the New York Call of Duty franchise.