Team Envy’s Call of Duty League franchise will be called the Dallas Empire

Dallas is the third Call of Duty League franchise to officially introduce its team name and logo.

Team Envy, the owner of the Dallas Call of Duty League team, revealed today that its franchise will be known as the Dallas Empire.

The Empire will boast black and beige as their primary colors heading into the league’s inaugural season. The team’s logo resembles a five-pronged crown with a small star in the center.

Dallas did daily player reveals this week leading up to today’s introduction of the team’s name and branding. Dallas’ starting lineup for 2020 features James “Clayster” Eubanks, Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal, and Ian “Crimsix” Porter.

The only other Call of Duty League franchises that have revealed their name and logo are the London Royal Ravens and the Los Angeles Guerrillas. The nine unnamed Call of Duty League teams include New York, Paris, Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota, Florida, Seattle, Toronto, and a second franchise in Los Angeles.

The Call of Duty League is set to begin in early 2020. The 12 franchises will play a total of 26 events, including two home series per team.