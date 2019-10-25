Toronto CoD franchise reveals ‘Toronto Ultra’ branding, roster, squirrel mascot

Canada’s only Call of Duty League franchise has revealed its name, logo, and even a mascot.

The Toronto CoD franchise will be called the Toronto Ultra, the team announced earlier tonight at a reveal party. And the team has signed numerous players to its inaugural season roster.

The Ultra’s lineup will consist of Danny “Loony” Loza, Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, Carson “Brack” Newberry, Adrian “MettalZ” Serrano, Alex “Lucky” López, Tobi “CleanX” Jønsson, Cammy McKilligan, Nick “Classic” DiCostanzo, and Ben Bance.

In addition to the branding and roster, Toronto unveiled its mascot: Tilt the squirrel. The Ultra are the first team in the Call of Duty League to have a mascot.